Tulsa King season 3 gets exciting casting update as filming continues

According to Variety, Kevin Pollack has joined the cast of Tulsa King season 3. He is set to appear as a series regular playing Special Agent Musso. His character has been described as “an FBI agent who has an axe to grind.”

The casting news comes after the third season of Paramount+’s Tulsa King went into production in Atlanta and Oklahoma in March. Pollack is a well-respected stand-up comedian and actor. His roles include playing Moishe in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and appearing in Martin Scorsese’s Casino and A Few Good Men.

Pollack will join Sylvester Stallone and a stellar cast, which includes Frank Grillo, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. Pollack isn’t the only new cast member for the upcoming series of Tulsa King. Bella Heathcote is also set to join season 3, playing Cleo Montague, described as “a Tulsa native born and raised, and the daughter of a distillery owner," per Variety.

Jay Will as Tyson, Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, and Martin Starr as Bodhi of the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Cr: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Robert Patrick was announced by Variety in March as joining the third season. The actor will play Jeremiah Dunmire, a powerful man who works in the liquor business. He will be joined by Beau Knapp, who will play his “crazy” son. James Russo is also joining as “Quiet” Ray Renzetti, described as “one of the mob bosses in New York. He is calm and measured.”

In March, three cast members were upgraded to series regulars. TV Line reports that Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, and Mike "Cash Flo" Walden will appear as series regulars when the drama returns for its third season.

It’s not just new faces appearing onscreen, there is a new showrunner taking over for Tulsa King season 3 as well. Dave Erickson is replacing Terence Winter, who stepped down in season 1. The second season went on without a traditional showrunner.

What to expect during season 3 of Tulsa King

L-R: Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher, Dana Delany as Margaret Devereaux, and Sylvester Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi of the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. © 2024 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The show, which was created by Taylor Sheridan, follows Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mobster who is exiled to Oklahoma by his family after serving 25 years in prison. Tulsa is different from New York, but Dwight quickly adapts to Oklahoma’s criminal underworld. While he sets up his own crew and gets involved in various business adventures, he is also trying to work on repairing his relationship with daughter Tina (Tatiana Zappardino) and sister Joanne (Annabella Sciorra).

When Tulsa King returns for season 3, fans should expect to see more of Dwight's new love interest Margaret (Dana Delany). Season 2 ended on a dramatic cliffhanger when Swift and Margaret were awoken in bed at gunpoint. Viewers were left watching masked assailants abduct Dwight and tell him that he now works for them. However, after failing to convict Dwight in season 2, Stacy Beale was dispatched to Alaska, so her series 3 return is looking unlikely.

Although little is known about the plot of the third series of Tulsa King, Martin Starr hinted at it being action-packed when chatting to Collider. "I can't tell you anything that I've read in those episodes, but I am excited. This new season is going to be a lot of fun. It looks already like there’s going to be a lot of action, and there are some loose ends that may or may not get tied up."

In addition to working on Season 3, Deadline reported in November that Stallone was closing in on a two-season deal, meaning fans can expect the show to reach season 4, at least.

A release date for Tulsa King series 3 hasn't been set by Paramount+. Stay tuned to Show Snob for more Tulsa King updates.