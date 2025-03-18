We're surprised, and not surprised, Tulsa King season 3 is happening

Depending on your thoughts about season 2, this may be either good news or impartial news to you. Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone has officially been renewed for a season 3. And honestly, we're surprised and not surprised about this news. We'll get into our thoughts in a moment. But first, let's talk about what we know about the new season first.

Paramount+ has not shared a release date yet, though filming and production on the new season has begun, per a press release. That means the cast and crew are back to work in Atlanta, Georgia and Oklahoma to bring the episodes to life. Previously, filming has taken around four to six months.

And actually, season 2 wrapped in August 2024, then premiered shortly after only a month later in September. So if the third season follows the same timeline, it's very possible that Tulsa King season 3 could premiere towards the end of this year in 2025. It seems like not much post-production work is needed on the crime drama. Executive producer Dave Erickson is taking up showrunner duties.

Cr: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Why we have mixed feelings about Tulsa King season 3

Ok, so why am I both surprised and not surprised that the mafia series has gotten renewed? Let's start with surprised. If I'm being honest, I thought season 2 was a bit of a mess. The writing was silly, the pacing felt off, and I just didn't enjoy it very much compared to the first season. So as a viewer, I guess I didn't have very high hopes it would come back for more. But here we are.

Now, why am I not surprised? Well, the first major reason is that Tulsa King is created by none other, Taylor Sheridan. And we all know the set up he currently has with Paramount+. He's dominating the streamer with his multiple successful projects including the Yellowstone franchise, Landman, Mayor of Kingstown, and more. If it's a Taylor Sheridan series, it's most likely not getting cancelled.

Plus according to The Hollywood Reporter, the show's second season premiere hit a record for the streaming service. Season 2 episode 1, "Back in the Saddle," was Paramount+'s most-watched global premiere in its history. Woah! The series then continued to stay in the Nielsen Top 10 consistently thorughout the second season, per the news outlet. And networks and streamers definitely take viewership numbers very seriously.

Well, now that Tulsa King season 3 is happening and the writers have another shot at it, I do hope the third installment's story gets better. Season 1 really was a delight, and it was disappointing when season 2 fell off a bit. Fingers crossed the thrid season gets back to what we're all looking for!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Tulsa King season 3 on Paramount+.