Tune into the 2025 SAG Awards on Netflix with this watch guide!

It's almost time for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, aka the 2025 SAG Awards! The awards season kicked off earlier this year and we've already gotten the Golden Globes and Grammys. And now, it's time for this event to recognize the talented actors, creatives, and more when it comes to movies and shows from 2024. So what are all the tune in details? What can you expect to see? We've got all the details for you in this guide!
Watch the 2025 SAG Awards on Netflix
The 2025 SAG Awards streams live tonight, Feb. 23, 2025, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix. Since last year's show, the streamer has become the new home to watch the awards ceremony exclusively. So, that does mean you'll need a Netflix subscription if you want to check it out. We shared the three plans and prices below, as well as the release times based on time zone:
Netflix plans and prices
- Standard with ads - $7.99 / month
- Standard - $17.99/month
- Premium - $24.99/month
Release by time zone
- East Coast: 8 p.m. ET
- West Coast: 5 p.m. PT
- Midwest: 7 p.m. CT
- Mountain: 6 p.m. MT
Taking place in Los Angeles, the event will be hosted by actress Kristen Bell. She returns to MC the ceremony after doing so back in 2018. It will be great to have her lead us through the program! If you're interested in even more coverage, there's a red carpet pre-show that will include interviews with the nominees and a look at their sparkling fashion starting at 7 p.m. ET on Netflix.
This year's nominees
Actress Jane Fonda will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, being the 60th recipient to gain this honor. As for the 2025 SAG Awards nominees, there's some really interesting ones going on here. On the film side, Wicked takes the lead with a total of five nominations across the board, while FX's Shōgun holds the same number for television.
The host herself, Bell, has not only been nominated for her work in Netflix's Nobody Wants This, but it's also her first time up for a Screen Actors Guild Award. The same goes for her co-star Adam Brody, as well as Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey (for Wicked) and Nicola Coughlan, Harrison Ford (what!?), and more. Check out all 15 categories below:
Nominations in film
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy
Gladiator II
Wicked
Nominations in television
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
The Boys
Fallout
House of the Dragon
The Penguin
Shōgun
