Tune into the 2025 SAG Awards on Netflix with this watch guide!

It's almost time for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, aka the 2025 SAG Awards! The awards season kicked off earlier this year and we've already gotten the Golden Globes and Grammys. And now, it's time for this event to recognize the talented actors, creatives, and more when it comes to movies and shows from 2024. So what are all the tune in details? What can you expect to see? We've got all the details for you in this guide!

Watch the 2025 SAG Awards on Netflix

The 2025 SAG Awards streams live tonight, Feb. 23, 2025, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix. Since last year's show, the streamer has become the new home to watch the awards ceremony exclusively. So, that does mean you'll need a Netflix subscription if you want to check it out. We shared the three plans and prices below, as well as the release times based on time zone:

Netflix plans and prices

Standard with ads - $7.99 / month

Standard - $17.99/month

Premium - $24.99/month

Release by time zone

East Coast: 8 p.m. ET

West Coast: 5 p.m. PT

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT

Taking place in Los Angeles, the event will be hosted by actress Kristen Bell. She returns to MC the ceremony after doing so back in 2018. It will be great to have her lead us through the program! If you're interested in even more coverage, there's a red carpet pre-show that will include interviews with the nominees and a look at their sparkling fashion starting at 7 p.m. ET on Netflix.

This year's nominees

Actress Jane Fonda will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, being the 60th recipient to gain this honor. As for the 2025 SAG Awards nominees, there's some really interesting ones going on here. On the film side, Wicked takes the lead with a total of five nominations across the board, while FX's Shōgun holds the same number for television.

The host herself, Bell, has not only been nominated for her work in Netflix's Nobody Wants This, but it's also her first time up for a Screen Actors Guild Award. The same goes for her co-star Adam Brody, as well as Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey (for Wicked) and Nicola Coughlan, Harrison Ford (what!?), and more. Check out all 15 categories below:

Nominations in film

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

Nominations in television

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shōgun

