3 unskippable crime TV shows to watch after His & Hers

His & Hers stands out as 2026's biggest streaming hit so far, delivering a thrilling crime mystery that alternates between past and present. With a star-studded cast that includes Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal, the series follows Anna, a news reporter who goes back to her hometown to investigate a mysterious murder. There, she reconnects with her estranged husband, who also happens to be the detective assigned to solve the case, and unearths dangerous secrets from the past.

His & Hers quickly became Netflix's No. 1 show. But unfortunately, it's only six episodes long. What's even worse is that it was designed as a miniseries. Although it ties up all loose ends, it still leaves viewers wanting more. Luckily, there are many other similar series out there for you to watch and enjoy. Below, we shared a list of three perfect crime shows to watch after His & Hers.

ALL HER FAULT -- Episode 108 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine, Dakota Fanning as Jenny Kaminski -- (Photo by: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK) | Jenny and Marissa sit on the front porch while they drink together.

All Her Fault

Where to watch: Peacock

As 2026's first huge streaming hit, His & Hers seems like a worthy successor to All Her Fault, which dominated the streaming charts all through the end of 2025. In the show, an innocent play date at the park turns into a nightmare when Marissa, amazingly portrayed by Sarah Snook, arrives to pick up her son, only to discover he has vanished.

In spite of the crime at the core of the story, All Her Fault isn't a conventional detective story. It is Marissa's own investigation into her family's past that unveils a web of lies and deception, propelling the series into an unexpected and anxiety-inducing direction.

Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown Season 1, Episode 1 - Photograph by Michele K. Short/HBO

Mare of Easttown

Where to watch: HBO Max

Mare of Easttown is one of the best crime mystery shows streaming on HBO Max. It isn't your typical whodunit story. Supported by a vast array of intriguing and multilayered characters, the show follows Mare, a crabby detective in Easttown, investigating the murder of a teenage mother while struggling to keep her own life from falling apart.

Just like His & Hers, Mare of Easttown has the distinctive eeriness of a small-town murder mystery. As Mare digs into secrets old and new, the personal traumas of those she crosses paths with begin to reveal valuable clues about the tragic murder, as well as its connection to an unsolved case from years ago. This collision between past and present, personal vs. professional life, perfectly matches what fans might be looking for after binge-watching His & Hers on Netflix.

Under the Banner of Heaven

Where to watch: Hulu

This criminally underrated crime show starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones is perfect for fans of His & Hers. Based on the gripping novel of the same name, the series takes place in the 1980s and follows two detectives investigating the murder of a mother and her young daughter that is somehow linked to LDS fundamentalism.

Exploring themes of grief, faith, and resilience through intriguing symbolism, Under the Banner of Heaven is a heavily atmospheric crime show that deserves more love. Like His & Hers, it delves into the twisted psyche of a community closed in on itself and how one's faith can get in the way of truth.