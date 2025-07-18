Untamed parents guide: TV-MA rating earned for violence, terror, and more

Are you ready for a pulse-pounding mystery thriller limited series to dive right into for a weekend binge-watch on Netflix? The six-episode series Untamed should be right at the top of your watch list, especially since the series debuted in the No. 1 position on the Netflix top 10 most popular shows ranking in the United States one day after making its premiere on July 17.

In the series, Eric Bana plays Kyle Turner, a special agent for the National Parks Service who springs into action to investigate a young woman's suspicious death in Yosemite National Park. He works alongside rookie ranger Naya Vasquez (La Brea's Lily Santiago) to uncover the truth behind the Jane Doe's mysterious death, unraveling dark secrets from the park's past along the way.

Before taking the plunge and binge-watching the most popular new show on Netflix, potential viewers might be wondering what they will be getting themselves into. Is Untamed bloody and violent? Are there any graphic sex or nude scenes? What possible triggering content should you look out for? We're sharing a detailed but spoiler-free explanation of the Untamed age rating!

Untamed. Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez in episode 103 of Untamed | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Untamed earns its TV-MA rating for violence and trauma

According to the show's official page on Netflix, Untamed has been given an age rating of TV-MA for language and violence. Because of that rating, the show is only appropriate for mature audiences and isn't a show to watch with the whole family. There are a lot of dark and suspenseful moments throughout the six episodes that aren't fit for children to watch. Here's a taste of what to expect.

Sex and nudity

There aren't any graphic sex scenes featured in Untamed and there isn't any nudity whatsoever. You don't have to worry about being surprised by sex or nudity in this particular series. While there's no sex or nudity, there is one scene featuring a male and female couple making out. It's suggested that they had sex, but it's not shown onscreen at all.

Language and violence

Here's where Untamed really earns its mature age rating. The language through the limited series is heightened, featuring a number of expletives in the dialogue. Language also comes into play when describing traumatic moments. Violence also plays a large part in the story. The opening sequence of the series involves a woman's dead body falling off of a mountain.

There are frequent instances of dead bodies being shown up close, and there are a number of deaths that occur across the series. Those who don't favor shows that feature gun violence won't enjoy how often the characters in Untamed in shootouts. Additionally, though it's only spoken about, a female character was previously physically abused by an ex, who returns to find her.

Content and trigger warnings

Untamed features a sequence in episode 3 where a character gets stuck in a small cave. Those who have a fear of small spaces or who are claustrophobic should prepare to cover their eyes for this scene. There's an instance of attempted suicide, though the exact verbiage isn't explicitly used, it's merely implied. There's another instance of a character dying by suicide by a gunshot.

Many themes in the series, which centers on various characters' traumas, could be triggering to some viewers: addiction, child loss, domestic abuse, kidnapping, parental loss, and suicide. Untamed isn't a show for the faint of heart and is often as heartbreaking and soul-crushing as it is captivating and entertaining. Proceed with caution if any of the above warnings speak to you.

