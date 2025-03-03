Virgin River actress pitches an 'epic' death for her polarizing character

Charmaine, Charmaine, Charmaine... She's the character Virgin River fans love to hate, and it's been that way from the very beginning. As a foil or "villain" for the main heroes of the Netflix original romantic drama series, she's expertly written and fun to watch. But she's admittedly a character who's hard to root for because she makes a lot of irredeemable decisions, one being lying to Jack about being pregnant with his twin sons. That was a big lie, Charmaine!

In the most recent seasons of Virgin River, Charmaine has mostly been redeemed, though, having finally given birth to her sons and repairing her relationship with those she had lied to (mostly Jack). She's becoming more accepted as a member of the community and settling into motherhood, but that season 6 cliffhanger throws a wrench in her newly peaceful life. Jack enters her home to find the twins — and possibly Charmaine — missing. He looks into the nursery in shock.

The cliffhanger has led fans to speculate that the twin's biological father Calvin possibly kidnapped the twins, since earlier in the season, he was bugging her about custody. But the look on Jack's face in the finale also has fans wondering if something happened to Charmaine. Was she hurt or killed when her home was seemingly broken into? We'll have to keep guessing until Virgin River season 7 premieres, and that's exactly what star Lauren Hammersley is doing, too.

Virgin River star wants to know if Charmaine dies, too

Hammersley shared an Instagram post featuring a direct message exchange between herself and Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith asking about her fate. Seemingly from earlier this year, she point blank asked Smith, "Am I dead?" before jokingly adding, "It's okay if I'm dead, I just need to know if I should start putting resumes out at Wendy's or something." But she didn't stop there. She even had a (rather gruesome) idea about how Charmaine could die.

"So... IF Charmaine dies this year, could you please drown her in the river? I think that would be EPIC," was Hammersley's pitch to Smith on Feb. 3 about Charmaine's possible death storyline. That's a pretty brutal way to go, but I mean, you can't dispute Hammersley's claim; that would be pretty epic. However, it's slightly out of character for Virgin River, and personally, I doubt that Charmaine has been killed or will be killed unless they really want to go there in season 7.

It's curious that as of February 2025, Hammersley wasn't aware of Charmaine's fate with filming slated to begin on season 7 this spring through the summer for a presumed launch date possibly in 2026. Realistically, shouldn't she have been alerted about when she will need to be available for filming by now? That leads us to believe she's likely throwing fans off and simply further adding to the theories we're all weaving going into season 7.

There are a lot of questions we need answered in Virgin River season 7, and one of them is obviously about Charmaine's fate. My guess? Calvin hired someone to steal the babies, and Charmaine got caught in the middle trying to fight them off. Maybe the show will zig when we think it will zag and do something totally different, even with Mike's marriage proposal to Brie, Mel and Jack's potential adoption, and Lark disappearing with Brady's money.

Stay tuned for more Virgin River news and updates from Show Snob!