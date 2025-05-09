Virgin River guest star teases potential return: 'We running this back?'

We might be heading back to the past in Virgin River season 7, according to the latest post from season 6 guest star Callum Kerr. In the post, the actor seemed to hint that he could be coming back to the series for another guest appearance, but his tease also has us wondering if Netflix has finally made a decision about that long in-development prequel series.

Earlier this week, Kerr posted a photo of himself standing in front of a black background with Virgin River and Netflix written on it multiple times. He's all smiles, which seems to mirror the sentiment of his caption: "We running this back?" To further solidify the fact that he's teasing fans about his potential return, Kerr used the smirking emoji before tagging both the show and the streamer.

While some might take this post as confirmation that Kerr will reprise his role as the young version of Mel's birth father Everett in the 1970s, there haven't been any official casting announcements made about his potential involvement in season 7. Jessica Rothe, who played Mel's mother Sarah and his on-screen counterpart, also hasn't been confirmed for a return in the upcoming season.

Callum Kerr teases Virgin River season 7 return

As Virgin River fans likely know, Netflix has been developing a possible prequel series set in the 1970s and focusing on Mel and Jack's parents. It would be something of an origin story of the close-knit community. The flashback sequences featuring Kerr and Rothe in season 6 were meant to introduce the developing prequel basically as an informal backdoor pilot.

Netflix still hasn't revealed whether the prequel series has been picked up as of this writing. But Kerr's post certainly gives the streamer the push it needs to make that decision. Maybe he knows something we don't, like it's been picked up and we're waiting on the announcement, or he's possibly just helped stoke fan interest in order to help the prequel get off the ground.

In all honesty, if Kerr and Rothe had been tapped to reprise their roles in season 7, we likely would have found out by now. The new season began filming back in March, and a few weeks into the shoot, we learned about two new characters who had been cast. If Kerr and Rothe are really back for season 7, the creative team could be keeping their castings hush hush to avoid spoilers.

We will have to wait for Netflix to make formal announcements about what's in the cards for Everett and Sara's origin story and whether it continues in Virgin River season 7 or in the proposed prequel series. For now, we're hanging onto ever little update we can from the set, like Alexandra Breckenridge giving us a sneak peek at Mel and Jack's beautiful new house.

Keep checking Show Snob for more Virgin River news and updates!