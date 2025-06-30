Virgin River season 7 continues filming in an unexpected location

Last week, the Virgin River cast had fans extremely excited with the most recent update about the hit Netflix romantic drama series. As cameras stopped rolling on season 7, the cast shared various posts on social media celebrating that filming had officially wrapped on the upcoming new season. However, there's now word that cameras might not have stopped rolling as we previously thought.

As What's on Netflix reports, Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson were spotted filming scenes for Virgin River season 7 in Yucatan, Mexico. It's the first time that the series has filmed somewhere other than Canada, which clearly makes whatever's happening in this storyline a special event. They were the only two cast members seen filming in Mexico. Well, so far.

Breckenridge and Henderson were photographed filming by the water, which seems to lend to some predictions that Mel and Jack could be on their honeymoon... or even perhaps it's a babymoon. The actress was wearing what looks like a red one-piece bathing suit while the actor was shirtless in at least one of the photos obtained by What's on Netflix. Definitely vacation vibes!

Virgin River. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 610 of Virgin River | Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2024

Virgin River season 7 films scenes in Mexico

According to the outlet, Breckenridge and Henderson were filming Virgin River season 7 at Hacienda Cenote Oxmán, a popular attraction in Mexico with beautiful sights. Again, that's even more evidence that Mel and Jack are heading out of Virgin River for a much-needed vacation south of the border. After everything they have been through, don't they deserve a romantic getaway?

Now that the drama of their wedding has settled down, it's the perfect time for Mel and Jack to jet away on their honeymoon. Well, first they will have to tend to the Charmaine drama teased by the season 6 cliffhanger. What did Jack see in Charmaine's house? If Mel and Jack are heading to Mexico at some point in season 7, the situation can't be too dire, right?

Another season 6 cliffhanger suggests that Mel and Jack could soon becoming parents to Marley's baby. The expectant mother arrive at Mel's home to ask her and Jack to consider adopting her baby since the parents that were previously lined up back out of the adoption. Maybe before the baby arrives, granted they agreed, the couple jaunts down to Mexico for some fun in the sun.

Whatever takes Mel and Jack to Mexico, hopefully their trip goes without incident and they don't have to swoop in for any medical emergencies or natural disasters. Also, let's hope that these scenes are the last to be filmed for season 7. We're still keeping our fingers crossed that with filming just about completed now, Virgin River could manage a return date before the end of 2025.

