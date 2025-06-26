Virgin River season 7 could come out later this year after latest update

If there's one thing Virgin River fans want more than anything once they finish watching a season of the hit Netflix series, it's the next season. The minute season 6 dropped in December 2024, we were ready for another season to hit our watch lists. Obviously, it takes time for the cast and crew to create the cozy but soapy stories we know and love, but we finally got exciting news about season 7.

Virgin River season 7 wrapped filming before the end of June 2025, as revealed by the cast members and their various posts on social media. A number of the show's stars celebrated the wrap of season 7 on Instagram with photos and videos. However, just because production has ended on season 7, that doesn't mean that the episodes will be released as soon as possible.

Virgin River season 7 could come out in 2025

While it was previously understood that season 7 could have been delayed for release until 2026, the recent wrap of filming before the end of summer suggests that there's plenty of time for the new episodes to drop in 2025. Post-production does take a few months to complete once cameras stop rolling, but Netflix has been able to turn Virgin River around quickly in the past.

Most recently, Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge stoked fans' excitement when she mused on her Instagram Stories that season 7 could be released before the end of the year. She didn't announce anything official or confirm that season 7 was being release in 2025, but she did seem to tease that we'll be watching Virgin River season 7 much sooner than we thought.

Virgin River. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 6010 of Virgin River | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Last year, Virgin River season 6 was expected to be released in 2025 after filming was delayed by the dual Hollywood labor strikes that caused a work stoppage in the second half of 2023. But once filming on season 6 began in February 2024 and ended that May, Netflix managed to pull off a miracle and released all 10 episodes of season 6 on Dec. 19, 2024. That could happen once again.

It's worth noting, though, that Virgin River season 7 wrapped filming about one month later than season 6, which could still potentially set its release timeline back by one month. Season 6 also didn't have to contend with the three-part release of Stranger Things season 5, which begins on Nov. 26 and continues on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. The final season is a huge event.

Virgin River season 7 could very well sneak in a release date in November before Stranger Things season 5 pulls all the focus for the rest of the year, or Netflix could choose to sprinkle the romantic drama in between Stranger Things drops as a bit of counter-programming. The streamer could also still hold season 7 for 2026. But one thing's for sure: A 2025 release date is totally possible!

