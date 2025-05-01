Time’s running out to watch this beloved teen series before it leaves Netflix in May

Netflix has firmly established itself as the go-to platform for high-quality teen content, offering a wide variety of shows and movies that hit all the right notes with young audiences. From fan favorites like Ginny and Georgia, XO, Kitty and Never Have I Ever, to iconic teen films like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Netflix knows how to deliver the goods. But it’s not all about original content. Sometimes the streaming giant picks up a teen movie or series that instantly captures an audience, even if it’s not their own creation. One such show is School Spirits, a teen drama that already had a devoted fanbase when it was added to Netflix in 2023.

School Spirits is actually a Paramount+ original series coming from AwesomenessTV. Created by sibling duo Megan and Nate Trinrud, this beloved show follows a teen girl who mysteriously ends up trapped in the afterlife at her high school. With the help of her living best friend and her newfound spirit companions, she sets out to uncover the mystery behind her own death.

(L-R) Milo Mannheim as Wally, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Peyton List as Maddie, and Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda in season 1, episode 2 of School Spirits | Ed Araquel/Paramount +

Peyton List stars in the lead role of Maddie Nears, the teenager at the center of it all. Kristian Ventura, Milo Manheim, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, and Josh Zuckerman also join her in the cast. The first season premiered on Paramount+ back in March 2023 and saw much success. The streaming giant went on to renew the show for a second installment three months later, and then later in the year, Netflix decided to pick up the streaming rights to the first season.

Unfortunately, it seems School Spirits is about to lose its second home, as Netflix has posted a removal notice on the show's title card. The complete first season is confirmed to depart from Netflix on Friday, May 30, 2025, so the clock is ticking for fans to stream it. School Spirits season 1 was added to Netflix on Nov. 30, 2023, meaning it’s been over a year since it debuted on the platform. It looks like Netflix's licensing agreement for the show was only for 18 months, and once the first season leaves, fans will have to turn to another option to watch it.

School Spirits season 1 will be available exclusively on its official home, Paramount+, after it's removed from Netflix. In fact, it's remained available on Paramount+ even after it made its way to Netflix. While we initially thought that School Spirits season 2 might follow a similar path and land on Netflix at some point, it now looks like the second season will stay exclusive to Paramount+. There's a chance, but we're not betting on it. The same goes for the upcoming School Spirits season 3.

Now that it's officially May, you don't have much time left to catch up on School Spirits before it leaves Netflix at the end of the month. Make sure to stream it before it's gone!