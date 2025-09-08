Wednesday star shoots down hopes of romance for Enid and Agnes

Since Wednesday season 2, part 2 dropped on Netflix, fans have shipped a new couple. It’s all about Enid and Agnes, especially after that one particular dance number.

Well, while you’re shipping them, one of the stars of the series points out that it’s something to stay away from. This has nothing to do with the past storyline between Enid and Agnes, but all to do with appropriateness.

This ship isn’t appropriate when you consider ages.

Wednesday. Evie Templeton as Agnes in episode 208 of Wednesday. Cr. Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2025

Emma Myers has one reason to avoid the Wednesday season 2 ship

Emma Myers, who plays Enid in the Netflix series, is against the idea of the ship. While a lot of people would likely focus on the way Agnes tormented and nearly killed Enid for Wednesday’s attention, it’s not that that stands out.

It’s all about age. Myers pointed out to TVLine that Agnes is just a baby in terms of children in the school.

And she is. Enid is supposed to be 16 in the show. Meanwhile, Agnes is a 13-year-old.

There’s always a lot of talk about age gaps, but this isn’t really about age gap and more about hormones and where teenagers are at points in their life. A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old being together isn’t appropriate, even though three years is nothing when the two end up being adults.

Myers wants fans to ship Enid with someone her own age. And I have to agree.

“Maybe ship Enid with somebody her own age. That’s what I’ll say.”

Wednesday. Emma Myers as Enid in episode 205 of Wednesday. Cr. Bernard Walsh/Netflix © 2025

The dance wasn’t supposed to be the start of a relationship

Wednesday co-creator has even hinted to Deadline that this was never supposed to be the start of a ship. Instead, it was supposed to be the start of an alliance, and a friendship, almost.

Up to this point, Agnes has focused on driving a wedge between Enid and Wednesday, as she wants to be the titular character’s best friend. At 13, she has a lot to learn about friendships and how a group of friends can often be better than a solo friend.

As she’s learning a little more, she volunteers to dance with Enid, hinting that maybe this enemy situation can be changed. They’re more like frenemies at this point, and there is hope that they could become friends in Wednesday season 3.

It could be tricky, though, considering Enid has something much bigger to deal with. Can she transform back into human? That’s the biggest hope Myers has when it comes to Enid in Wednesday season 3.

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.