What the Outlander: Blood of My Blood episode titles might be telling us

As we get closer and closer to the premiere of Outlander prequel series Blood of My Blood, Starz is sharing tidbits and teases to continue getting us excited for what's to come. Even until now, we really don't know that much going into the new historical drama other than the fact that it will focus on Jamie and Claire's parents and their love stories.

There's many characters involved in their tales and history as well. It can drive us fans a bit crazy trying to figure out what all these teases mean, but it's also kind of fun to speculate and take a guess at what's to come. The latest glimpse dropped for us are all the episode titles of the upcoming 10-episode season! The official Outlander Instagram account shared the names of the episodes, which we provided below. Check them out:

Episode 1: Providence

Episode 2: S.W.A.K (Sealed With a Kiss)

Episode 3: School of the Moon

Episode 4: A Soldier's Heart

Episode 5: Needfire

Episode 6: Birthright

Episode 7: Luceo Non Uro

Episode 8: A Virtuous Woman

Episode 9: Braemar

Episode 10: Something Borrowed

Again, there's a lot of guessing here and we're just speculating. Though the episode titles for Outlander: Blood of My Blood do give us some hints at what they might mean and how it's possibly connected to the story. Let's start with episode 3, "School of the Moon." I don't know if this has another meaning behind it, but there is a book by author Stuart McHardy with the same title and the novel is about the Scottish Highlands.

Clans would raid each other's cattle at night, though it happened in the years after Culloden. Of course we know that Blood of My Blood is set years and years before those events we saw in Outlander season 2. Though the practice was going on before that. So while perhaps the book focused on the years after Culloden, the prequel series will show this practice in its timeline. We know that clans fought all the time, perhaps this was one way of expressing that?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz

Next is episode 4, "A Soldier's Heart." I think this one will focus on Claire's parents, Henry and Julia. Thanks to the World Outlander Day event this year, we got more information about how the two fall in love. Henry is serving in World War I and is having a hard time emotionally with the stress and trauma of it all. He and Julia don't know each other before going to war.

He starts writing letters to cope with what he's going through, and those letters fall into the hands of Julia who works at a redaction office at the time. They become pen pals of sorts and that's where this love story begins to bloom! I'm sure this is where we'll probably see more and more of that as they fall for each other through letters first.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz

Episode 6 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood is titled "Birthright." So based on what was established in the main series, we know that even though Colum is the oldest son, the clan voted on whether he or. his younger brother Dougal would become chieftan after the passing of their father Jacob due to Colum's leg injuries. So I wonder if the episode title here is alluding to that.

The story is going to start around the time of Jacob's passing, so it would make sense in the timeline. How intricate was this voting process and Dougal put up a fight when he wasn't chosen by the clan? Hopefully we'll get to see all of that play out.

Episode 7 will probably be connected to that as well if my speculation is all correct. "Luceo non uro" translates to I shine, not burn. This is a familiar saying to us Outlander fans as we know that it's the MacKenzie motto. Finally, the Outlander: Blood of My Blood finale, episode 10, is called "Something Borrowed." Now this has got to be when Jamie's parents, Ellen and Brian, decide to run away together and elope. Right? There's so many exciting things to look forward to, and I'm curious to know how well we've speculated here!

Outlander: Blood of My Blood premieres Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 on Starz.

