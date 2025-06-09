Outlander prequel boss confirms there is more story for a potential season 2

Outlander prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, hasn't even premiered yet but we definitely already can't wait until the show is on our screens Aug. 8, 2025, on Starz! Getting the chance to delve deeper into the history of Jamie and Claire through the love stories of their parents is honestly a dream come true for us fans. Especially as we wait out this Droughtlander for the eighth and final season. We're always thinking ahead to what could be next, and it seems like the prequel might not be a limited series.

In speaking with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner and producer Matthew B. Roberts shared how the upcoming historical drama is planning to handle the sudden passing of Brian McCardie, who was set to play clan chieftain Isaac Grant. The actor was able to film some scenes, but not all of them. To honor him, the series will include what he was able to film, and changed the story slightly to accomodate for the unfortuante loss. In talking about these plans, Roberts hinted there could be an Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2. Here's what he told EW:

"We had planned story for [Isaac Grant] going forward. If there is going to be season 2, we would've planned story for him because he's just such a powerful character."

Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 could happen

So what does this mean exactly? It does mean that the writers and creative team do have ideas for a potential second season if Starz gives it to them. It was never confirmed that the prequel would just be one season, though I'll be honest. I did think that the story may be able to be told in just one season.

But Roberts and the team clearly have more ideas to share, and we'll definitely take them all! That is, if the network is on board as well. Though with the massive success of Outlander, the fact the flagship series is coming to an end soon, the what I'm sure will be a positive reaction to the prequel, and the fact that the creative team wants to do more, I don't see why Starz wouldn't renew the historical drama.

Author Diana Gabaldon is working on a prequel book about Jamie's parents, Brian and Ellen Fraser, plus there's other short stories and even a novel series just dedicated to Lord John Grey. The world is expansive, and it still has so much potential. Perhaps Brian and Ellen, as well as Claire's parents Henry and Julia's stories are just beginning.

With Outlander season 8 on the horizon, it's going to be really hard to say goodbye to the show centered around Jamie and Claire. Though with the prequel, hopefully running for a few seasons, I think it'll definitely help fill the hole left when the series does come to an end. As a fan, even before seeing Blood of My Blood, I'm already hoping for more. Starz, please feel the same way!

Outlander: Blood of My Blood premieres Aug. 8, 2025 on Starz.