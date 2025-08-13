What time is the And Just Like That season 3 finale released on HBO Max?

After 30 years, six season seasons, two movies, and a polarizing sequel series, it's time to say our last goodbyes to Carrie Bradshaw. The Sex and the City follow-up series And Just Like That is coming to an end with the release of the season 3 finale on HBO Max, bringing a beloved character's story to an end once and for all. Time flies when you're looking for love and the perfect pair of shoes.

And Just Like That season 3 has been heavily criticized by fans since its premiere on HBO Max back in May, but the news that this season would be the final season still shocked us all. We received a two weeks notice about the series finale, leaving a lot of ground for Carrie to cover in deciding her endgame. Will she end up alone or will she continue to search for love?

It's the question that will be at the top of our minds as we tune in and watch the And Just Like That series finale. Not to mention, we need to know where Charlotte, Miranda, Seema, Lisa, and all of the characters end up! But when can you start watching the final episode of the series, which is quite possibly the last time we'll ever get new Sex and the City content? Let's get into the details!

Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury in And Just Like That season 3 episode 12 on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

What time is And Just Like That season 3 episode 12 coming out on HBO Max?

The series finale of And Just Like That releases on Thursday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO Max. Because it's an original series for HBO Max, the episode won't also air on HBO, which was original network for Sex and the City. The streaming service has released every episode of season 3 Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET, allowing for a primetime drop in the United States.

Ahead of the episode's release, HBO Max hasn't revealed the episode's title or its synopsis, though the series finale is expected to have a runtime of about a little over 30 minutes, which has been the average runtime for episodes this season. If you're not able to watch the episode as soon as it's released on HBO Max, make sure to avoid stumbling upon spoilers on social media!

If you haven't already been keeping up with And Just Like That season 3, you will have to be subscribed to HBO Max in order to watch the series finale and find out where Carrie ends up. Plans begin with a basic ad tier for $9.99 per month, while a standard plan is available for $16.99 per month and premium plan will run you $19.99 per month. There are also bundle subscriptions available.

Carrie Bradshaw might end up along in the series finale

In And Just Like That season 3 episode 11, Carrie considered the possibility of ending up alone without a significant other. Tasked with writing an epilogue for her novel's main character, Carrie also explored the possibilities in her own life, even wondering if she could return "home" to her old apartment. She can't go home again, but she's open to the possibility of still looking for love.

The trailer for the series finale gives us a glimpse into Carrie's continued quest to figure out what she wants and where she should land. It's Thanksgiving in the season 3 finale, and when she goes out to eat alone, she's brought a stuffed doll to sit across from so she isn't lonely. Charlotte also seemingly sets her up on a date with Mark (Victor Garber), much to her horror.

Beyond the Carrie of it all, there are plenty of loose threads to tie up for the other characters. Miranda's relationship with Joy seems tender after the surprise of Brady getting a one-night stand pregnant, Seema wonders about a future with Adam if he doesn't want to get married, and Lisa continues to struggle with her husband and the spark she has with a coworker.

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That season 3 episode 12 on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Why And Just Like That was canceled after three seasons

We'll have to wait and see if the And Just Like That season 3 finale actually works as a series finale and wraps up every character's storyline or if the ending feels abrupt. When HBO Max made the announcement that the series would be ending with season 3, creator Michael Patrick King released a statement explaining the reason for brining the series to its natural conclusion.

King revealed that he made the decision to wrap up the show while writing the last episode of episode 3. He realized during the writing process that "this might be a wonderful place to stop." The showrunner shared that he, Sarah Jessica Parker, and the HBO Max bosses opted to end And Just Like That with a "two-part series finale," which was kept from fans ahead of the season's premiere as to not take away from the experience of watching the events unfold week to week.

However, the series hasn't been a critical darling in spite of being a viewership draw and a legacy series. Every week throughout season 3, fans have torn down the writing, which even included the slip-up of killing a character that was already dead. We'll have to take King at his word that it was a creative choice, though not much else apart from Carrie's storyline has felt like final season storytelling.

Watch the And Just Like That series finale on Thursday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

