What time is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 coming out?

We're officially past the halfway point of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, which means there are only a few more weeks left in the final season. So far this season, Belly has navigated her feelings for both Jeremiah and Conrad, even as she plans her wedding with Jeremiah. The impending nuptials have created a lot of stress in not only Belly's life but everyone around her — and yes, I'm including us, the fans, in that statement! We have been going through it after each episode.

The excitement for this week's new episode might be the highest of the season so far. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 arrives on the heels of one of the most eagerly awaited scenes finally coming to life between Belly and Conrad from Jenny Han's book We'll Always Have Summer. What happens next could totally change the course of the final season and set up new paths for multiple characters leading up to the final stretch of episodes.

But before we can get too excited about what's going to happen next for Belly's love triangle with Jeremiah and Conrad, we have to mark our calendars and set our reminders for when the new episode hits our watch list. As far as the release time goes, nothing has changed for season 3 episode 7 planned release on Prime Video, but if you're still fuzzy on exactly what time you can start watching, we're sharing what to know about the new episode!

Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY | Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

What time is season 3 episode 7 released on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 will be available to watch on Prime Video on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. The new season hasn't diverged from its new release schedule yet, meaning new episodes still drop on the Amazon streamer overnight. Now that school's back in session for a lot of fans, that's very late to stay up (or very early to wake up) to watch the episode as soon as it releases in order to avoid spoilers.

Before season 3 made its premiere in July, Prime Video announced that new episodes of the final season would no longer be released in primetime as they were in season 2. In summer 2023, when the series was probably in its height of popularity, the episodes were released at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, which was super convenient for viewers in the United States. The change in release time initially frustrated fans, but I think we have gotten used to it by now!

Following the release of season 3 episode 7, there will only be four more episodes remaining in the season, meaning there are only four more weeks left of The Summer I Turned Pretty. It's time to savor the last bit of time we have in Cousins Beach and prepare ourselves for the conclusion of Belly's story. The last batch of episodes will also be released on Prime Video on Wednesdays, and as of this writing, Amazon hasn't announced any special plans for the series finale.

Take a closer look at when the final episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release:

Episode Release Date Release Time Episode 7 Wednesday, Aug. 20 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT Episode 8 Wednesday, Aug. 27 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT Episode 9 Wednesday, Sept. 3 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT Episode 10 Wednesday, Sept. 10 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT Episode 11 Wednesday, Sept. 17 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT

Taylor (Rain Spencer) and Steven (Sean Kaufman) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY | Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 recap

Prime Video doesn't release the episode titles or synopses before they are released, but based on what happens in the previous episode, we can surmise what to expect from the new episode. In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6, Belly and Jeremiah continue to cross items off their to-do list, and that includes finding a new place to live. They don't really make any inroads, other than the fact that Belly learning she will also be marrying Jeremiah's credit card debt.

Leading up to her bridal shower, Belly's still saddened that she's not on good terms with her mother, who won't be attending the festivities. However, Conrad takes it upon himself to talk to Laurel and convince her to go to the shower. During their conversation, Laurel discovers that Conrad knew his dad cheated on his mom with Kayleigh, who Adam's now in a relationship with and tasked with planning Belly and Jeremiah's networking event a.k.a. their wedding.

Laurel's attendance makes Belly extremely happy, but the shower drums up some doubt for Belly regarding a false memory about Jeremiah finding their dog Rosie on the beach. Conrad actually found her. Belly incorrectly remembering the story further underscores her feelings for Conrad. But that's nothing compared to the episode's end, when Belly helps Conrad clean a wound on his leg. While taking care of him, she nearly give into the moment and kisses him.

Belly's shock and confusion about what she almost did with Conrad leads us right into episode 7, which could bring the wedding closer than ever. Even though all seems right in the world — Belly and Conrad have a moment, Belly and Laurel made up, etc. — there's still a lot to unfold. Steven and Taylor's flirtation could complicate things with Denise, who wants to form a partnership with Steven. Not to mention, Adam is grooming Jeremiah to become his mini-me. Run, Belly, run!

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Prime Video.

More The Summer I Turned Pretty from Show Snob: