The Wheel of Time season 3 release time on Prime Video, preview, and what to expect

The Wheel of Time, fans! It's so exciting that season 3 of the hit fantasy series is almost here. We've definitely waited long enough as the last time we had new episodes was back in September 2023. Thankfully, the epic tale continues in just a couple of days later this week. And we want to make sure that you have all the details you need to know, including when to watch and what to expect, so you're fully prepared!

The Wheel of Time season 3 premieres Thursday, March 13, 2025 with the first three episodes on Prime Video. The streaming service releases new episodes at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. So it's going to be a pretty late night, especially with multiple episodes dropping on premiere day. But you know what? This show deserves us losing a little sleep over!

After premiere day, one new episode will be released each week on Thursdays until the finale on April 17, 2025. Just like the previous seasons, the third installment is a total of 8 episodes. And that release time will also be the same every week. We shared the U.S. and global release times for the series below!

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Germany 8:00 a.m. CET Brazil 4:00 a.m. BRT South Korea 4:00 p.m. KST Japan 4 p.m. JST Sydney, Australia 5:00 p.m. AEST

A group of Aiel with Rand (Josha Stradowski), Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Lan (Daniel Henney), which includes Bair (Nukâka Coster-Waldau) and Rhuarc (Björn Landberg). Image: Prime Video.

What's coming in The Wheel of Time season 3?

The Prime Video fantasy series is based on the books by author Robert Jordan, and The Wheel of Time season 3 mostly adapts the story from the writer's fourth novel, The Shadow Rising. There's so much at stake and the pressure is on for the Light to defeat the Darkness. And it all comes down to Rand al'Thor as he's the Dragon Reborn. And it's Moiraine who will work to prevent him from turning to the darkness. Check out the synopsis and trailer below:

"The powerful Aes Sedai, Moiraine Damodred is tormented by her visions of the future, and Rand al’Thor struggles to fulfill his destiny as the Dragon Reborn - will he choose the Light or let the Darkness consume him?... Season 3 will take viewers to many new regions and cities across the fictional continent of the Westlands, including the vast deserts of the Aiel Waste, the intoxicating and dangerous port city of Tanchico, and the forbidden and fog-shrouded ancient city of Rhuidean, where Rand and Moiraine will both experience life-changing revelations. Meanwhile on the other side of the world, in Rand’s small hometown of Two Rivers, his lifelong friend Perrin Aybara will also embark on a personal journey, one which will change him forever."

The show stars a huge and talented ensemble cast including Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale, Natasha O’Keeffe as Lanfear, Ayoola Smart as Aviendha, Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw, and many more. We can't wait to see what this season has in store!

