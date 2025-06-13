Here's when to watch new episodes of The Chosen season 5 on Prime Video

Although it might not be among the most talked about television shows currently on air, The Chosen has been one of the most popular shows of the moment. The religious historical drama series has received theatrical releases and has attracted so much success. That success will surely continue when the highly anticipated fifth season arrives on Prime Video this week.

While the first episode of The Chosen season 5 was released early on YouTube, the fifth season makes its official streaming debut on Prime Video on Sunday, June 15. Even though some fans might have already caught the episodes in theaters earlier this year, this summer marks the first time they have become widely available online to stream for millions more fans around the world.

The Chosen season 5 release schedule on Prime Video

As mentioned above, The Chosen season 5 premieres on Sunday, June 15 on Prime Video. Unfortunately, you can't binge-watch the season right away. The first two episodes of the season will begin streaming this Sunday. Three more episodes will drop on Prime Video on each of the following two Sundays, bringing the season's three-week run to a close on June 29.

According to Decider, Prime Video will release new episodes of The Chosen season 5 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Sundays. The exact release time could be subject to change, as Amazon's streaming service has been known to drop new episodes the evening before intended (usually at midnight in a time zone across the pond). Either the episodes will be available for United States viewers on Saturday evenings, or you'll have tune into new episodes on Sundays after they release overnight.

Take a closer look at The Chosen's full season 5 release schedule, and the episode titles via IMDb, in the table below:

Episode # Episode Title Air Date Episode 1 "Entry" Sunday, June 15 Episode 2 "House of Cards" Sunday, June 15 Episode 3 "Woes" Sunday, June 22 Episode 4 "The Same Coin" Sunday, June 22 Episode 5 "Because of Me" Sunday, June 22 Episode 6 "Reunions" Sunday, June 29 Episode 7 "The Upper Room Part I" Sunday, June 29 Episode 8 "The Upper Room Part II" Sunday, June 29

The Chosen season 5 depicts the story of the Last Supper, which will be quite the challenging watch but one that's been eagerly awaited for fans. Thankfully, for those who will quickly watch all eight episodes when they drop on Prime Video, the sixth season has already started filming. In fact, the season 6 finale and the season 7 premiere already have theatrical release dates.

There could still possibly be another update that allows for season 6 episode to be theatrically released in 2026, but for now, The Chosen season 6 finale hits theaters in March 2027, with the season 7 premiere following in March 2028. That means after June 29, fans will likely be waiting for new episodes to hit Prime Video until 2027... and then again until 2028.

Watch The Chosen season 5 on Prime Video beginning on Sunday, June 15.