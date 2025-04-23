When to watch the conclusion of the Natalia Grace story in Good American Family on Hulu (Finale)

The penultimate episode of Good American Family on Hulu, episode 7, really got into things where there were many revelations. Natalia didn't have representation when the. Barnetts went to court to change her legal age, and in speaking with multiple specialists they all say that they told Kristine and Michael that Natalia was a child and not an adult. Oof.

There's also the fact that something was up with that rude judge and he didn't even give Natalia the chance to speak at her change of guardianship hearing where Michael shows up and doesn't even look at her. He knows he and Kristine can be in serious trouble legally if Natalia's age gets changed. And he decides to work with her even though in the past, their marriage has basically fallen apart, and in the present they are divorced.

When to watch the Good American Family finale

I mean, that's a lot to still tackle in the last episode! So when can you watch? The Good American Family finale premieres Tuesday, April 30, 2025 on Hulu. The streamer drops new releases at 12 a.m. PT. Check out the release times below:

West Coast: 12 a.m. PT

East Coast: 3 a.m. ET

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

The finale, Good American Family episode 8, is titled "Blood on Her Hands." Is this referring to Kristine? While yes, Michael is definitely also to blame for all of this, it's clear Kristine is the one who pushed that Natalia is an adult. Those scenarios we saw, were some of them made up or did they happen but not as dramatically as they really were. Those first few episodes were from Kristine and Michael's POV and according to their accounts.

Because the series is told from the different perspectives, it will be interesting to see if the show decides to give a sort of more definitive answer in the final episode. We do know that Kristine and Michael will face Natalia in the court room. In real life, the true Natalia Grace does get her legal age changed back to what it's supposed to be. So that's one element I'm sure we'll see in the finale.

The drama starring Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass has not been renewed for a season 2, and it most likely will not as it's clear the Hulu series wanted to tell this chapter of the story. There's more to it, and a second season is still possible I guess. But I really think it's unlikely. It's also billed as a limited series, which further makes the chances of season 2 unlikely.

The Good American Family finale premieres Tuesday, April 30, 2025 on Hulu.