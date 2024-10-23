Why isn't there a new episode of Tell Me Lies season 2 on Hulu today?
Last week was a huge and explosive episode of Tell Me Lies season 2! There's so much that happened for multiple characters. Stephen and Lucy hook up - in the past and present, - Wrigley's brother Drew overdoses and it's kind of his fault, and Stephen being the horrible person he is sends Bree the recording of Evan confessing it was Lucy he slept with when cheating on her. Right before she's about to walk down the aisle! Just, so cruel.
This was season 2 episode 8, "Don't Struggle Like That, Or I Will Only Love You More." With streamers, sometimes it can be hard to tell when a season finale is and the length of a season might not be what you're expecting it to be. So why isn't there a new episode of Tell Me Lies season 2 today?
There is no episode 9 of Tell Me Lies season 2
While the first season of the toxic drama was 10 episodes long, Tell Me Lies season 2 is only eight episodes. Since Hulu announced the series had been renewed and was coming back for a second season, the streamer also shared that it would be two episodes less than season 1. So we were expecting this going in.
So that does mean that season 2 is over, and episode 8 served as the finale last week. We're now going to have to wait and see if Hulu is going to renew the show for Tell Me Lies season 3. Man, with the way everything ended for all the characters in the finale, I do wish season 2 was 10 episodes. Because now we're left on some major cliffhangers!
As of right now, the streaming service has not renewed or canceled Tell Me Lies, so we're going to have to wait and see what the verdict is going to be. Though honestly, I do have a feeling that the drama will be renewed. It has a strong following and is one of Hulu's more popular shows. So fingers crossed that renewal does happen, and it happens soon. Because I need to know what comes next with all these revelations for Stephen, Lucy, and their group of friends.
Tell Me Lies seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.