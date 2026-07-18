Widow's Bay season 2 could arrive earlier than expected thanks to new filming update

It's no secret that Widow's Bay has been one of the biggest new shows of the year following its premiere on Apple TV in April. Before the first season even finished airing, the streamer went ahead and renewed the series for a second season, which was the absolute perfect call. The series ended up becoming the most-nominated new show when the Emmy Award nominations were announced.

As new fans continue to discover the show, and established fans rewatch the first season over and over, the question on everyone's minds of course has to do with when Widow's Bay season 2 will make its way to our watch lists. When it comes to Apple TV shows, there's not set standard for turnover, though Your Friends and Neighbors has set an annual release schedule.

Widow's Bay fans will love the latest season 2 update because it appears as though, in the wake of the show's incredible critical and commercial success, the streamer could also be looking to keep the series on an annual release schedule, too. One of the hit series' stars recently shared some insight on the current production process, and it's great news to get excited about!

Widow's Bay | Credit: Apple TV

Widow's Bay season 2 filming update teases "quicker" release

While speaking with Polygon, Widow's Bay star Stephen Root shared an update with fans on the progress season 2 has made so far. The actor revealed that the writers are currently in the process of penning the scripts with an end date for this process targeted before the end of the year. That should allow cameras to begin rolling sooner than previously thought.

As Root told Polygon, "We started [filming] in May last year. We're hoping to start a lot sooner than that so we can get it out sooner." Widow's Bay began filming in May 2025 and continued filming through the summer, seemingly to be completed relatively quickly. What Root's suggesting is that season 2 will start production before May 2027, which is a massive relief.

"The writer's room opened about two weeks ago, so they should be able to have fairly complete scripts by December. Hopefully we can get out there a little quicker," Root continued to explain.

Based on that secondary update from Root, there's also a possibility that Widow's Bay season 2 could even begin filming before the end of 2026. Obviously, that's if things go especially well in the writer's room and the writing process concludes long before Root's mention of December. Still, that might not ensure that season 2 will premiere within one year in the spring of 2027.

After the season 1 finale aired, we received a rather concerning update about season 2, which pointed to the fact that writing and production are "a long process" that could push the release into 2028. That could still be on the table even with the latest news from Root, which when you boil it down, is super optimistic about how quickly the process could actually move.

For now, we will have to wait and see when Widow's Bay season 2 starts filming to make a real prediction on its release. We can keep our fingers crossed that the series could be back before the end of 2027, but we should also prepare for the possibility that early 2028 could be in the cards, too. Hopefully, Root is right and the series will return on Apple TV quicker than we once thought.