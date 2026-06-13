3 addictive Apple TV shows to watch before Your Friends and Neighbors season 3

The worst part of being a television fan is when our favorite shows inevitably go on hiatus, leaving us without new episodes for an unspecified amount of time. Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 ended with a shocking finale episode that only made fans want to see what happens next in Coop's seemingly never-ending road of twists and turns. What are we to do while we wait?

Thankfully, Apple TV gave the crime comedy-drama an early renewal, and Your Friends and Neighbors season 3 is already in production for an expected release in spring 2027. There's still a decent amount of patience required from viewers before we return to Westmont Village to find out who Coop's secret enemies are and who all these new cast members will be playing.

If Your Friends and Neighbors is your favorite Apple TV show and you haven't explored much of the streamer's high-quality content, were sharing some other Apple originals that are just as addictive that you definitely need to catch up on before season 3 premieres.

Widow's Bay | Credit: Apple TV

Widow's Bay

The latest new Apple TV original series to strike a chord with fans and critics alike, Widow's Bay premiered in April 2026 and quickly became an instant favorite. Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys stars in the horror comedy series that's already catching on like wildfire.

Widow's Bay takes place in the titular (and fictional) island town set in New England that has been cursed for generations. Because of the curse, some strange and supernatural evils are constantly haunting the island and its residents, leading to some real spooky, bizarre, and hilarious happenings.

Shortly after its premiere, Widow's Bay achieved a level of success and acclaim that's not often thrust upon Apple's series, though the stream does have some pretty good luck. Before the first season could even come to an end, Apple TV announced that the series has been renewed for season 2, and combined with its overwhelming Emmy buzz, it's time to take a trop to Widow's Bay.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show season 4 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

The Morning Show

As one of the first ever Apple TV original series, it's likely that many Your Friends and Neighbors fans have already binge-watched the award-winning drama series The Morning Show. But in the event that you were a late adopter of Apple TV and haven't taken the plunge, here's one of your best binges.

The Morning Show premiered back in November 2019 at the launch of Apple TV as a streaming service and was immediately the streamer's staple original drama. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon lead an all-star ensemble cast that dives right into the latest headlines of our times from the lends of the top morning news show continually fighting for relevance and the truth.

Currently, there are four seasons of The Morning Show available to stream on Apple TV and each season contains 10 episodes. The fifth season is in production and is expected to maintain the show's fall placement next year. Don't wait to catch up on the messy drama!

Jennifer Garner in The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 | Credit: Apple TV

The Last Thing He Told Me

If you're in the mood for a bit more crime and mystery while you wait for Your Friends and Neighbors season 3, there's another star-powered series waiting for you to click play on Apple TV. Jennifer Garner made her major television return in the page-to-screen adaptation of huge best-seller.

The Last Thing He Told Me, which is also executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, is based on the novel of the same name by Laura Dave and centers on woodturner Hannah Hall. Living in Sausalito, California, her husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) goes missing, leaving her a note to take care of his daughter Bailey (Angourie Rice), the stepdaughter who doesn't particularly like her.

Throughout the first season, Hannah and Bailey are forced on the run as Owen's past mistakes come back to haunt them and family secrets reveal new enemies. The second season followed this year and adapts Dave's sequel novel. While the show's fate is still up in the air, this isn't a show you want to miss!