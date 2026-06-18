Widow’s Bay season 2 gets concerning update as a long wait looms

Widow's Bay season 1 just came to an end with the shocking finale on Wednesday, June 17. Thankfully, a few days before the finale dropped, we learned Apple TV renewed Widow's Bay for season 2.

Sadly, it's not all good news for season 2, though. Fans are in for quite the wait for Widow's Bay season 2, I fear.

In an interview with TV Insider, executive producer and director Hiro Murai revealed that the writers room for Widow's Bay season 2 has not started yet.

"I think so. It’s a long process," Murai said. "We’ll go into the writer’s room and then prep and all those things, so I haven’t really decided, but I hope so."

That's the bad news. For those who don't know, the writers' room is where the writers will come together to break all the stories, write all the scripts, and complete the pre-production process for a new season. Basically, it means Widow's Bay season 2 hasn't been written yet. And that's not exactly a good sign.

Often, these streamers and networks will get the writers' room started early to get production going earlier even if there's no renewal yet. Netflix just did that for The Boroughs, and it ended up canceling the sci-fi series.

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

It's going to be a while until Widow's Bay season 2 premieres

Unfortunately, without the writers' room going yet, it's probably going to be quite a while until we see Widow's Bay season 2 premiere on Apple TV. It seems like a minor update talking about a writers' room, but it's not.

Typically, these kinds of shows take at least a few months to write, another few weeks or months to prepare to start filming, and then it's months of filming before more months of post-production. The first season of Widow's Bay filmed in the spring and early summer of 2025, at least from April through June, from what I could find.

If they want to film in the spring and summer seasons again, like they did for the first season, we'll likely be waiting until at least 2028 before the season is ready to go.

While I don't have any inside information, I don't think it will be that long. I'm guessing they'll find a way to start filming Widow's Bay season 2 sometime later this year. Then, we'll have a longer wait for season 2. It probably won't be, say, April when season 2 premieres, but it could be sometime in the summer or early fall.

Apple TV usually does a pretty good job of not having new shows not take a super long break between seasons. For example, Your Friends and Neighbors, which is a show that also films on the East Coast, had about a year between seasons. Hopefully, we'll have a 15-month-ish wait for Widow's Bay season 2.

We'll continue to share more news about Widow's Bay season 2 as we find out! Stay tuned for more news about the upcoming season of the best new show of 2026.