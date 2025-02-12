Watch this The Witcher film while we wait for a 2025 release date for season 4

The Witcher universe is expanding with a new animated film, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep! The movie is now streaming on Netflix, and it's a welcome addition to the streamer as we await a 2025 release date for the highly-anticipated The Witcher season 4.

The fourth season of the fantasy drama has been confirmed for a 2025 release. So that's official and we know it's coming this year. The announcement was a part of an epic day of updates by Netflix where the streamer dropped news about all the content that's coming this year. Thankfully, season 4 is one of the shows to expect in 2025! Which should be the case since season 3 premiered all the way back in July 2023. It's been a long time!

Image: Netflix

Unfortunately Netflix hasn't shared an exact release date just yet, but I hope that's coming really soon. As previously announced, actor Liam Hemsworth is taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill who left the show after playing the lead for three seasons. We do also have an idea of what it's going to be about.

The show is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels. The good news is that Netflix renewed the series for a fifth and final season, and seasons 4 and 5 were shot back-to-back. So hopefully that means it won't be a long wait until we see the final season after season 4 arrives. The final two installments are based on the Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake books. Check out The Witcher season 4 synopsis per Netflix's Tudum below:

"After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out Season 3, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, who are separated and traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again."

Since we still have an unknown amount of time to wait ahead of us, let's at least enjoy what the universe has to offer. And the latest one is The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. The film is set between episodes 5 and 6 of The Witcher season 1 and features Geralt, voiced by Doug Cockle, trying to keep the peace between two kingdoms, those of human and merpeople, before things "escalate into all-out war," per the synopsis.

There's another animated movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, as well as prequel live-action series The Witcher: Blood Origin currently streaming on Netflix as well. So though we are waiting on pins and needles for season 4, there's plenty of content from the fantasy drama world for you to enjoy!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about The Witcher season 4 on Netflix.