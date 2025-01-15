XO, Kitty season 2 release date, time, preview, and what to expect

Get ready because one of Netflix's best teen shows is slated to make its return very soon. What show are we talking about, you ask? Well, it'll be XO, Kitty, aka one of the most swoonworthy and charming series you'll ever watch!

It’s been a long wait, XO, Kitty fans—over a year, to be exact. But the countdown is nearly over! In just one day, the highly anticipated second season of this hit teen series will arrive on Netflix. That’s right, brand-new episodes in an XO, Kitty season 2 are about to drop. Get ready to reunite with your favorite characters and see what they’re up to this season!

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn't disclosed the total number of episodes for the second season yet, but it's likely to be around eight to 10 episodes, which is typical for a Netflix series. The first season consisted of 10 episodes, but Netflix has recently been reducing the episode count for its shows in subsequent seasons. This could possibly happen to XO, Kitty.

We've also recently seen the streamer split many of its shows' seasons into parts. However, we can confirm this won't happen with XO, Kitty season 2. All episodes in the second season will drop at once on its release date. The second season is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Make sure to save the date!

What time is XO, Kitty season 2 coming to Netflix?

When it comes to what time the new episodes will drop on the streaming platform, here's what you should know. If you're in the U.S., specifically on the West Coast, the episodes will drop at 12:00 a.m. PT on Jan. 16. However, all the East Coasters will see the brand-new second season drop on Netflix at 3:00 a.m. ET on Jan. 16. If you're in the Central time zone, you're looking at a release time at 2:00 a.m. CT on this same date.

Obviously, people outside the U.S. also look at XO, Kitty. That's why we included the release times depending on where you live below.

Hawaii: 10:00 p.m. HST on Wednesday, Jan. 15

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Wednesday, Jan. 15

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, Jan. 16

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Thursday, Jan. 16

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, Jan. 16

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 16

Brazil: 5:00 a.m. BRT on Thursday, Jan. 16

England: 8:00 a.m. BST on Thursday, Jan. 16

France: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, Jan. 16

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, Jan. 16

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, Jan. 16

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, Jan. 16

South Africa: 10:00 a.m. SAST on Thursday, Jan. 16

Israel: 10:00 a.m. IDT on Thursday, Jan. 16

Dubai, UAE: 12:00 p.m. GST on Thursday, Jan. 16

India: 1:30 p.m. IST on Thursday, Jan. 16

South Korea: 5:00 p.m. KST on Thursday, Jan. 16

Japan: 5:00 p.m. KST on Thursday, Jan. 16

Sydney, Australia: 6:00 p.m. AEST on Thursday, Jan. 16

What to expect in XO, Kitty season 2

The season 1 finale wrapped up with Kitty on a plane heading back to Portland, Oregon, after being expelled from KISS. Before leaving, she ends things with Dae and is about to confess her feelings to Yuri, but is interrupted by Juliana, who rekindles her relationship with Yuri. Then, on the plane, Kitty bumps into Min Ho, who confesses his feelings to her. However, the show ends before we learn how Kitty responds. Before the credits roll, we also learn that Kitty's late mother may have possibly had a love interest named Simon.

In XO, Kitty season 2, Kitty is back in Seoul, South Korea for her second semester at KISS. Yes, she's back! All it took was for Yuri to convince her mother to let Kitty reenroll. However, Kitty is coming in with a new mindset this semester. She doesn't want to be in any drama, so she decides to lay low and focus on her studies. She also puts some of her focus on learning more about her mom.

However, she's open to meeting new people and casually dating. Last season, she made a big discovery about herself—she realized she was bisexual. This season, she's ready to explore that side of herself. However, the hard part is that she's not quite over Yuri, and she still has mixed feelings about Min Ho. Although Kitty returns to KISS with the goal of being drama-free, she soon finds herself tangled again in unexpected situations.

Anna Cathcart reprises her role as Kitty Song Covey. Other returning cast members include Choi Min-young, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Peter Thurnwald, and more. In addition, Audrey Huynh, Sasha Bhasin, and Joshua Lee join the season 2 cast in new roles. You can also expect a cameo from To All the Boys star Noah Centineo!

Take a look at the exciting XO, Kitty season 2 official trailer for a sneak peek of what's to come!

XO, Kitty returns with its second season on Netflix on Jan. 16, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. I promise you don't want to miss this new season!