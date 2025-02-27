Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 preview: Release date, promo, and more

If you were hoping for a new episode of Yellowjackets season 3 this week, then thankfully that's the case! Based on the way the previous episode, episode 3, "Them's the Brakes," ended, things aren't looking too great for Coach Scott. And based on the preview for this week's new episode, it may get worse for him. So when can you tune in and what is the episode going to be about? We've got the details below!

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4, "12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis," premieres Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 on Paramount+. The streamer drops episodes at 3 a.m. ET. You also do have the cable option if that's what you'd prefer instead. But you'll need to wait a couple of days more until Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET for it to air on television. We shared the release times for both platforms below:

Release on Paramount+:

East Coast: 3 a.m. ET

West Coast: 12 a.m. PT

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

Release on Showtime:

East Coast: 8 p.m. ET

West Coast: 5 p.m. PT

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT

If I had to take a guess based on the title, the girls are going to put the coach on trial in the wilderness. We get a quick look at Natalie pounding a gavel, and the "12 Angry Girls" is probably a reference to the movie 12 Angry Men. So that definitely makes sense. And it's clear they're not going to let him burning the cabin down so easily. If he really did do it. That's still a mystery, and I wonder if we're going to finally get a straight answer. Check out the episode synopsis and promo below:

"The Yellowjackets attempt to spin a hundred suspicions into proof; coach Scott has an existential meltdown; Jeff embarks on a crusade to make things right as Shauna is forcibly committed to some me time."

Also seen in the video, is Shauna stuck in a freezer or something? It's cool to see Ella Purnell again as Jackie. Perhaps she's going to appear to Shauna once again. It would be ironic if she were stuck in a freezer, cold, and that's when Jackie pops up. As she froze to death in the wilderness. Clearly it seems like the survivors' pasts are going to catch up to them because someone is targeting the yellowjackets in the present. It looks to be a pretty jam-packed episode, and that makes me really excited. I'm ready!

Yellowjackets season 3 releases new episodes Fridays on Paramount+ and Sundays on Showtime.