You need to see Genndy Tartakovsky's Adult Swim animated show

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios and airing on Adult Swim, the animated series Primal has received consistent acclaim since it premiered in 2019. Easy to see why.

It was created by a maestro of animation in Genndy Tartakovsky, someone who first collected praise for making Dexter's Laboratory (1996-1999). He's since become an asset for Cartoon Network in general, creating other such shows as The Powerpuff Girls (1998-2002), Samurai Jack (2001-2004), and more.

Pretty impressive resume for the talented Genndy Tartakovsky, and none of that even mentioned his output within cinemas. Look, for instance, at Hotel Transylvania, a well-known franchise that uses a similar style of animation to many of Genndy's shows.

He's one of the most decorated figures in all of animation, but for as famous as most of his projects are for English-speaking audiences, some of his shows and films have flown beneath the radar of general household prominence. Look, for instance, at Primal, the aforementioned Adult Swim animated series that was widely adored by critics.

Here in the world of Primal, prehistoric creatures coexist with Neanderthals, which renders it anachronistic. The story revolves around Spear, a Neanderthal who becomes acquainted with Fang—a female Tyrannosaurus Rex—in the pilot's opening minutes.

It's then that a Nubian woman named Mira makes her way into the plot, one that seems on paper to be actually somewhat straightforward. Unexpected moments render the Primal animated series a consistently shocking affair, and the depth of its story is further revealed by dint of thematic resonance.

Why you need to watch Primal

Unique in its lack of dialogue, Primal is much akin to Samurai Jack in that particular regard, along with other such Tartakovsky projects as the original Star Wars: Clone Wars. He took inspiration from a 2015 film called The Revenant along with the character Conan the Barbarian when creating the Primal series, which separates itself from other Tartakovsky projects in its ongoing emphasis on violence.

Meaningful themes of friendship, loss, and survival frequently swell to the surface of a truly wide-ranging plot. Charming and humorous in each of its well-written episodes, Primal also proves poignant on several prominent occasions, and thrills frequently define the tone of a given scene.

Credit to Tartakovsky for creating a story that runs such a wide gamut of emotion, but here's the thing: This isn't just a masterclass of the medium by virtue of its story. Intricate elements of sound design intersect with impressive visuals, rendering Primal a technical masterclass around every corner of production.

Sorely underrated, this adult animated series consists of three seasons so far. Season three came out at the beginning of this year, with every episode of Primal being available on a variety of streaming platforms. It's urgent you check it out.