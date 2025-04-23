Goodbye split season! Here's when you can binge You season 5 on Netflix (Preview)

Well, it's certainly bittersweet but it really is almost time to say goodbye to Netflix's hit psychological thriller, You. The Penn Badgley-led series has been a staple in our lives for the last few years. Though I don't know about you, but I'm ready for Joe Goldberg to get the justice he deserves. Let's hope that happens in this final season. It's coming up very soon, so when can you start watching?

You season 5, aka the final season, premieres Thursday, April 24, 2025 on Netflix. The streamer releases new content at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. Like its predecessors, there's a total of 10 episodes. And the amazing news is that Netflix has skipped the split season this time around. It just did not work for season 4 at all. I twas such a disaster. Thankfully, the streamer has learned from their mistake.

Are there any night owls here willing to stay up that late to tune in? It's a long season, and the show is pretty intense. So I don't know if you really want to binge it all in one go. But, that's your prerogative. And some of you around the world will be able to tune in at a more reasonable time thanks to time zone differences. Here's all the release times below.

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Brazil 4:00 a.m. BRT Germany 9:00 a.m. CEST South Africa 9:00 a.m. SAST Dubai, UAE 11 a.m. GST South Korea 4:00 p.m. KST Sydney, Australia 5:00 p.m. AEST

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 501 of You. Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2025

What we know about the final season of You on Netflix

The main thing that's been teased in this final season of the drama on Netflix is the fact that even though Joe is seemingly living out his happily ever after with Kate and his son Henry, the ghosts from his past will be entering the picture once again. And I mean, he certainly has a lot of loose ends. For someone who thinks he's so smart, he's quite messy.

The You season 5 trailer has teased the return of Nadia who Joe and Kate pinned the murder of Edward on. There's also Marienne whose still alive. And will Madeline Brewer's new character, Bronte, be able to escape the same fate of the women Joe becomes fixated on? I just want to see him getting taken down because Joe has caused so much hurt and death. He's one person who does not deserve a happy ending that's for sure.

Joining Badgley and Brewer this season are Charlotte Ritchie as his wife Kate, and newcomers Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews. It's just a little more now until we say goodbye, You.

You season 5 premieres Thursday, April 24, 2025 on Netflix.