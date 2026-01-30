10 heist TV shows to watch if you loved Prime Video's Steal

If you love Steal on Prime Video, there are plenty of great heist TV shows to watch right now.

Since its premiere on Jan. 21, Steal has become Prime Video’s latest standout crime series. It stars Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame as a London bank worker who’s among those taken hostage by a gang of crooks. They force her and a partner to transfer billions of pounds from middle-class accounts. It doesn’t take long before it’s clear that there’s a lot more to things than there seems.

The way these crimes are put together, pulled off, often go awry and being chased by the cops always enthralls viewers. It’s better when you find yourself rooting for the thieves who aren’t always that bad.

Let's get the list started with Money Heist!

Money Heist Season 4 -- Courtesy of Netflix

Money Heist

This Spanish series, Money Heist, became a sensation on Netflix. It kicks off with a man known only as “The Professor” organizing a pack of crooks for a massive heist of the Royal Mint of Spain. That leads to a hostage situation and further twists as the gang realizes they’re only part of a much wider crime.

The second half of the series saw the gang enjoying their loot, only to be on the run from the authorities and then pulled into another heist of the Bank of Spain. Each series is wonderful, playing with what the viewer thinks is about to happen and leaving you rooting for these guys to get away with it all. There’s also the Berlin spin-off that’s just as entertaining for one of the best heist dramas ever.

Streaming on Netflix

Kaleidoscope. (L to R) Paz Vega as Ava Mercer, Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis in episode ÒWhiteÓ of Kaleidoscope. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope is an inventive 2023 Netflix series that stands out thanks to its amazing presentation. It’s more like an anthology, as each episode focuses on a different member of a gang plotting a $7 billion heist. Thus, events are replayed from various perspectives, letting the audience see how the tale unfolds in a variety of ways.

Even better is that while the finale is set, you can watch the episodes in any order you want. That makes it far more thrilling and is helped by the stellar cast led by Giancarlo Esposito. Thanks to its non-linear narrative and choosing your own watching order, this is a heist show unlike any other.

Streaming on Netflix

Culprits

This underrated 2024 British series is like a heist flick meeting an Agatha Christie novel. It flashes back and forth, showing how a gang of crooks pulled off a major heist and then went their separate ways. Years later, someone starts killing the gang off, one by one, and the others have to work together to figure out who it is.

The mystery is whether the killer is the person the gang ripped off, someone out for revenge, or a gang member wanting the loot for themselves. That adds a spark to the show with the heist being a classic case of the “perfect” plan going horribly awry. At just eight episodes, it flows nicely to be a good watch.

Streaming on Hulu

The Kill Point

Fans of Blue Bloods will enjoy this often-overlooked 2007 drama. Donnie Wahlberg is a cop called on the scene when a pack of former Army veterans led by John Leguizamo attempt a bank robbery. It’s a battle of wits between the two sides, made trickier by how the “crooks” have a legit grievance against the U.S. government and the public on their side.

Wahlberg and Leguizamo make for a terrific pair of adversaries, and the series shines when they face off. There’s the drama of the hostages, the robbers slowly losing it, and the cops ready to storm in. This limited series is an underrated thriller that deserves more attention today.

Streaming on Tubi

Super Crooks key art Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Super Crooks

Leave it to the twisted mind of Mark Millar to mix a heist thriller with superheroes. Expanding on the Millar-written comic book, this animated series shows two heists in one. The first has a band of super-powered thieves trying to pull off a grand robbery, only for it to go badly.

The second half picks up as the gang reunites to help out a friend and pull off a bigger scheme to rip off the most dangerous super-villain on the planet. The animation makes the action wilder, with intriguing turns and a clever ending, making it a more than worthy Millar series and one of the craziest shows on this list.

Streaming on Netflix

The Gold

The Gold is a British series that is better than others on the list as it’s based on a true story. In 1983, a band of thieves robbed a Brinks-Mart vault at Heathrow Airport. Expecting a few hundred thousand pounds, the gang lucked out into the score of a lifetime with £26 million of gold, silver and cash, one of the biggest heists of all time.

The series dramatizes the robbery and the thieves’ planned getaway while also tracking the Scotland Yard detectives hunting them down. It takes a few liberties with events but still showcases how this crazy tale happened and why it remains captivating decades later.

Streaming on Prime Video and PBS

The Great Train Robbery

Speaking of real-life robberies, The Great Train Robbery is a 2013 miniseries expertly details what remains the most famous heist in British history. In 1963, a gang of 15 pulled off a robbery out of the Old West, taking over a train and stealing a fortune. Part 1, “The Robber’s Tale,” focuses on the planning and execution of the robbery with Luke Evans as ringleader Bruce Reynolds.

Part 2, “The Copper’s Tale,” shifts to the investigation led by John Broadbent that instigated a grand manhunt. Each 90-minute episode is excellent, detailing this stunning theft and the fallout and why it still resonates among British true-crime buffs.

Streaming on Tubi and CWTV

FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST -- Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Haiti Estelhomme and Yomally Brady as ensemble cast, Terrence Howard as Cadillac Richie, Samuel L. Jackson as Frank Moten, Michael James Shaw as Lamar  (Photo by: Parrish Lewis/PEACOCK)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

Another show based on a true story, this Peacock series details how a pack of crooks used Muhammad Ali’s 1970 fight with Jerry Quarry as the cover for a robbery of Atlanta’s elite. It’s powered by an A-list cast with Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson and Terrence Howard.

The series is excellent, capturing the retro feel, and the cast shines with some terrific lines. Mixing in real-life figures like Ali adds to the drama with bold turns in who’s really behind this grand robbery. It’s a wonderful throwback to the 1970s era of crime shows and a wonderful watch.

Streaming on Peacock

Sneaky Pete

Netflix has a few overlooked crime shows, and Sneaky Pete, despite being a Prime Video original series, is one of the best. Giovanni Ribisi is a con man just out of prison who adopts the name of his late cellmate to find a new life with the man’s estranged family. Too bad he can’t let go of his criminal life, including a scam on a powerful mobster (Bryan Cranston).

While the first season revolves around con games, the second has Ribisi plotting a heist that’s also a con. That’s a nice spin on the formula with smaller robberies and games in each of the three seasons, keeping viewers guessing. Ribisi’s performance is the best part of a show that sneaks up on you.

Streaming on Netflix

Lupin - Courtesy of Netflix

Lupin

Another international Netflix sensation, Lupin is a great French TV show that has style to spare. Omar Sy is fantastic as Assane, who styles himself after legendary thief Lupin. He’s out for revenge on the billionaire responsible for his father’s ruin by pulling off robberies that quickly get out of hand.

The series is gorgeous to watch. It’s a thrill watching Sy work anything from a small theft to robbing a massive diamond from a high-security vault. The three-season run is one of Netflix’s best international shows, and Sy will completely steal the viewers’ hearts.

Streaming on Netflix