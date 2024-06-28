The Morning Show season 4: When production starts, who might return, and more
The Morning Show is one of the most interesting and most dramatic series' on streaming right now, and I absolutely love it! There's so much that has happened to UBA and the employees who work there over the last three seasons. And I have no doubt that more challenges are coming in the next chapter of the story. Here's everything we know about The Morning Show season 4!
Production begins in July 2024
Unfortunately there is no release date yet as filming hasn't even started on the next season. But, the good news is that we can expect the cameras to start rolling once again very soon. According to Deadline, Chip actor Mark Duplass shared that production is set to begin in July 2024. And we're basically almost there!
In looking at the release schedule of previous seasons, it's likely The Morning Show season 4 will come out in 2025 on Apple TV+. So, it's still a bit ways off. But that's ok. What's great is that work on the show will begin soon, and at least we can be rest assured that's the case. The drama got an early season renewal before the third season had even dropped back in September 2023. No word yet on a season 5, but fingers crossed!
Who will be returning to UBA?
Honestly, UBA really isn't the place to be. It's a pretty toxic workplace and I wouldn't want to be working there as a journalist myself. While some characters have realized this, some haven't just yet. Or, they're trying to make a change as we see Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson attempt to do. Anyways, with these two lovely leading ladies being front and center of the story, both are returning to reprise their roles.
Apple TV+ hasn't shared an official cast list yet, though it is expected to see more familiar faces like Cory, Stella, and more. And as mentioned above, Duplass is the one who gave a filming update so he'll definitely be back. There's one new cast member joining the show so far, and that's Marion Cotillard. Per Deadline, she's set to play Celine Dumont, a "savvy operator from a storied European family." We shared the expected cast list below:
- Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy
- Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson
- Mark Duplass as Chip Black
- Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison
- Greta Lee as Stella Bak
- Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan
- Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores
- Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont (new)
Nicole Beharie as Christine Hunter and John Hamm as Paul Marks joined the cast in season 3. It's not known if they will make any appearances in The Morning Show season 4. One person we know for sure isn't coming back is Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, Bradley's girlfriend. After the up and down of their relationship, it's no surprise she's not coming back.
Season 3 refresher
At the start of the third season, Cory is very interested in having Paul Marks acquire UBA in a way to help the company. The tech billionaire and Cory eventually come to an agreement, but it turns out Paul had an ulterior motive to getting his hands on UBA. He wants to strip the company into different parts and sell them off. This would basically break it down from what it is.
Plus, he's been hiding many malfunctions and failures of safety tests with the work he's doing with rockets. And in the middle of it all is Alex, who started a relationship with him. But she decides to take matters into her own hands by the end of the season. To save UBA from his hands, she proposes a merger between the company and NBN, another network. And she's ready to take a seat at the table of people who make decisions. Hopefully this time, everyone will actually start listening.
When it comes to Bradley, I don't know if we're going to see her as a journalist anymore after going in and confessing that she covered up the fact her brother Hal was one of the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, and he assaulted a police officer. She had gotten rid of video evidence of him being there. We see flashbacks to her childhood and their not so great father, which inform us on why she was willing to hide this.
Cory learns of this, as well as Laura eventually which results in a huge fight between her and Bradley. Bradley resigns from her job and she goes to confess to authorities the truth. I'm sure she's going to be in a lot of trouble. And to top it all off, Paul has bugged her and knows of this as well which leads to him blackmailing Bradley. Excuse you, sir. Plus, Chip basically has a meltdown live on the air as he goes off about Paul Marks and "warns" viewers not to trust him.
Though we don't have a description of what season 4 is about yet, I'm sure the two major cliffhangers - the UBA and NBN merger and Bradley's confession - will play into the fourth season. It's likely where the story is headed and frankly, it's a really interesting one. I can't wait to see what happens next!
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates and news about The Morning Show season 4 on Apple TV+!