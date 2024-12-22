18 truly awesome TV shows to watch before the end of 2024

We can't believe 2024 just flew by like that! We're more than halfway through December, and so many amazing shows have been released throughout the year. There is also much more left to come out, such as the highly anticipated Squid Game season 2. That's a personal fave of ours at Show Snob!

Since we've almost reached the finish line for this year, we thought now would be the perfect time to look back at all the shows we watched and enjoyed. Some of these TV shows you might recognize, while others you might not. What we can say about all of them is that they are sure to keep you entertained and hooked from start to finish.

Now, are you ready to end 2024 off on a high note? If so, you must watch these 18 truly awesome TV shows before the year ends!

Sweetpea

I thought Ella Purnell was amazing inYellowjackets and Fallout, but her performance in Sweetpea is on another level. Her acting is even more exceptional in the black comedy-drama series, and I can't wait to see her reprise her role as Rhiannon Lewis, a pushover turned vengeful killer, in the upcoming Sweetpea season 2.

Rhiannon was once a kind and friendly young woman, but her friendliness was taken for granted. As a child, she was bullied, and in adulthood, she's largely invisible to those around her. She would never stick up for herself when people would treat her horribly. But that all changes one night when she makes her first kill. Her life takes a serious dark turn, and instead of trying to restore her old self, she embraces this darker side. Now, she's got a taste for murder, and it seems impossible to satisfy.

Where to watch: Starz

Agatha All Along

I really enjoyed WandaVision, but after watching Agatha All Along, I think I enjoyed the spinoff more. Kathryn Hahn was amazing in WandaVision, playing the role of Agnes/Agatha Harkness, so I was looking forward to seeing her return to this iconic role for a new miniseries. Let me tell you, she did not disappoint at all.

After a nine-episode first season, this just can't be the end of this incredible series. There's a rumor going around that Agatha All Along has been quietly renewed for a second season. However, there isn't any confirmation from Marvel or Disney. So, we'll just have to take it for what it is for now. A rumor.

Agatha All Along takes place after the events of the original series. With the help of a mysterious goth teen, the once-powerful witch Agatha Harkness is freed from the magical spell Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch placed on her, and together they set off to recruit a coven of witches so that they can embark down the Witches' Road. What's the Witches' Road? Oh, only a magical dimension that is believed to grant a traveler what it desires the most once they successfully survive its trials.

Where to watch: Disney+

The Penguin

The Penguin is hands down one of HBO's best original series of the year, and Colin Farrell proves again that he's a talented actor with his outstanding performance as the titular character. The crime drama is based on the DC Comics supervillain of the same name, and chronicles Oz Cobb's/The Penguin's ascent to power within Gotham City's criminal underworld. Oz was once a nobody, but he's determined to take the reins and establish himself as a legitimate figure among the crime world in the dark and gritty metropolis.

Where to watch: Max

The Day of the Jackal

Are you a big fan of spy thrillers? If so, you need to check out The Day of the Jackal. There's only one season so far, but a second season is confirmed to be in the works. Based on the political thriller novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth, The Day of the Jackal centers around a highly-skilled assassin who, while trying to complete his new mission, finds himself in an intense cat-and-mouse chase all across Europe with an MI6 agent who is hellbent on hunting him down.

Eddie Redmayne stars in the leading role of the highly-trained assassin, The Jackal, while Lashana Lynch portrays the British intelligence officer determined to take The Jackal down, Bianca Pullman. The cast is also made up of Úrsula Corberó, Chukwudi Iwuji, Khalid Abdalla, Lia Williams, Eleanor Matsuura, Charles Dance, Nick Blood, and others.

Where to watch: Peacock

X-Men '97

This visually appealing animated series is easily one of Disney+'s best shows. It's based on the superhero team, the X-Men, from Marvel Comics and is a direct continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series (1992-1997). In this revival, we follow the team of mutant superheroes with superhuman abilities as they face new and dangerous threats while trying to protect the world. A second season of X-Men '97 is in the works, and a third installment is in development.

Where to watch: Disney+

Doctor Slump

2024 was a great year for Korean content, especially for Netflix. Earlier this year, the streaming giant released this new Korean romantic drama series, and it performed well overall. Doctor Slump centers on former high school rivals Nam Ha-neul and Yeo Jeong-woo, who go on to make names for themselves as doctors in their adult lives. However, after both facing significant challenges in their medical careers, they unexpectedly end up living together. As they get to know each other on a deeper level, romantic feelings start to blossom.

Well-known South Korean actors Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik star as the main characters, Nam Ha-neul and Yeo Jeong-woo. Yoon Park, Gong Seong-ha, Oh Dong-min, and many others also star in the 16-episode series.

Where to watch: Netflix

Delicious in Dungeon

There's so much to love about Delicious in Dungeon, and I'm so happy that our favorite group of adventures journey will continue in a Delicious in Dungeon season 2! The first season of the popular anime series followed a band of explorers in a fantasy world who, after a failed attempt to defeat a dragon that devoured one of their own, set off on a quest through a dungeon to bring her back to life. To survive, they cook and eat the monsters they encounter along the way.

Where to watch: Netflix

Shrinking

Shrinking is a comedy-drama series starring Jason Segel as a grieving therapist named Jimmy, who decides to disregard his training and ethics and adopts an unfiltered approach to helping his patients. Instead of following established ethical guidelines, Jimmy chooses to be brutally honest with his patients and tell them exactly what he thinks. By doing this, he ends up bringing about significant changes in both the lives of others and his own. A third season has already been confirmed.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Fallout

Fallout has got to be one of the best video game-to-television series adaptations ever! It's based on the popular post-apocalyptic video game franchise of the same name and takes place in a future, Los Angeles that's been ravaged by nuclear war. The remaining survivors are forced to live in underground bunkers to shield themselves from radiation, mutants, and bandits.

Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Walton Goggins, and so many other talented actors make up the cast. The first season was loved by critics and viewers alike and even managed to secure 16 Emmy nominations. Amazon Prime Video renewed the series for a second season back in April 2024, so we can expect more crazy adventures soon!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Squid Game

Squid Game season 2 will be released in just a couple of days, and this season looks to be even better than the first! Season 1 centered on Gi-hun, a down-on-his-luck man who, along with hundreds of others, enters a deadly competition to escape their financial hardships. In season 2, the story continues to follow Gi-hun, who decides to return to the competition one last time to put a stop to the mastermind behind the games. A third and final season was announced in July 2024, and it is confirmed to be released sometime in 2025.

Where to watch: Netflix

