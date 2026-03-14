3 best dark comedies to watch if you're enjoying DTF St. Louis

HBO's DTF St. Louis is a new dark comedy about a peculiar love triangle that ends with murder. It follows Clark Forrest (Jason Bateman) and Floyd Smernitch (David Harbout), two close friends who develop an interest in a new app that encourages couples to pursue extramarital affairs. When Clark starts seeing Floyd's wife, Carol (Linda Cardellini), things quickly spiral out of control.

The series is one of the weirdest projects to land on HBO in recent years. Blending prestige drama with a bleak sense of humor and a good dose of secondhand embarrassment, DTF St. Louis feels entirely unique.

The only problem is that we only get one week of DTF St. Louis every week, which leaves a lot of time to fill with other TV shows. To help you fill the time between new episodes of DTF St. Louis, I selected three other good TV shows that fans of the series might enjoy.

Walton Goggins in The White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus

Like DTF St. Louis, which sets up a murder mystery in its first episode to offset its comedic tone, each season of The White Lotus opens with someone being found dead. Both shows are driven by a seemingly harmless situation that escalates in unexpectedly violent ways, reminding us with shocking twists that every action does have consequences.

Created by Mike White, The White Lotus is far more ambitious in scale, weaving together dysfunctional couples, incestuous relationships, and petty rivalries with a star-studded cast that resets every season. However, DTF St. Louis offers the same brand of outrageously funny situations that could easily pass for a White Lotus subplot.

You can watch The White Lotus on HBO and HBO Max right now.

"FARGO" -- "Trials and Tribulation" -- Year 5, Episode 2 (Airs November 21) Pictured: Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman. CR: Michelle Faye/FX

Fargo

Fargo tells a completely different story with a brand new roster of characters every season. The common thread between them is the American Midwest, particularly Minnesota, and seemingly ordinary characters suddenly caught in an absurd wave of violence, paranoia, and suburban conspiracies.

Like DTF St. Louis, Fargo explores how easily people can be corrupted, and the bizarre lengths they may go to in order to escape the monotony of everyday life. No matter how disturbing things become, the series never loses its caustic sense of humor, staying true to the spirit of the classic Coen brothers movie that inspired it.

Fargo is available to stream on Hulu right now.

The Chair Company

The Chair Company is a fairly recent HBO comedy that may have slipped under your radar. Tim Robinson serves as the show’s creator, writer, and leading man, so you can expect plenty of painfully awkward moments and humor so absurd it borders on the nonsensical.

Similar to DTF St. Louis, The Chair Company proposes a complete obliteration of normality. In the series, Robinson plays a recently promoted manager who becomes obsessed with a mysterious chair manufacturing company after an embarrassing incident at work. His character always seems on the verge of a mental breakdown, and as the story heads into increasingly bizarre territory, he pulls viewers into his growing paranoia. The humor is dark, clever, and as amusing as it is disorienting.

You can watch every episode of the first season of The Chair Company on HBO and HBO Max now.

Watch new episodes of DTF St. Louis on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday nights!