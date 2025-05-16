3 best shows to watch on Netflix (and 2 to skip) this weekend (May 16)

The weekend has finally arrived, which means it's time to catch up on all the television you have missed during the past week. Whether you're finally starting Poker Face season 2 on Peacock, starting Murderbot on Apple TV+, or watch the latest episodes of Hacks season 4 on (HBO) Max, there's not shortage of great television to keep our watch lists fully stocked for the weekend.

More than likely, you're heading straight to Netflix, everyone's first streaming stop, to see what the streamer has to offer for a weekend binge-watch. If you haven't yet watched the latest Netflix hits like The Four Seasons, Ransom Canyon, and You season 5, then you should consider catching up on the shows everyone's talking about. But there's also plenty to check out in the top 10.

Currently in the top 10 most popular shows ranking going into the weekend, Netflix boasts the latest hit teen drama series (that has just earned a renewal for season 2!), a number of gripping documentary series, a new comedy, a Danish mystery limited series, so many more shows that are worth checking out... or are they? Here's what to watch or skip on Netflix this weekend!

Forever

Watch! It's time to tune into the newest lovable teen drama series. Forever, which is based on the Judy Blume novel of the same name, was released on May 8 and was renewed for as second season less than a week later. Yes, the show is that good! The series tells the story of two Black teenagers in Los Angeles navigating the firsts of their first love. Forever is seriously one of the best and most heartwarming shows on Netflix's roster. Don't waste a second to start watching!

Bad Thoughts

Skip! If you're a fan of comedian Tom Segura, then you're going to be checking out his new show Bad Thoughts on Netflix this weekend. The series features six episodes of short-form comedy that tell different stories that are described as raunchy and explicit. Don't start watching the show expecting a traditional comedy series that tells a linear story. This isn't that! Being so, Bad Thoughts won't be fore everyone, and if it doesn't sound like what you're looking for, skip it.

Secrets We Keep

Watch! Everyone loves a good mystery limited series that's full of suspense and thrills, and that's exactly what Netflix has to offer with the Danish drama Secrets We Keep. Doesn't that sound like the title of a juicy, page-turning best-selling novel you picked up at the airport? Well, that's what you're getting from the series, which centers on an au pair going missing from a wealthy neighborhood. Soon, the mystery unveils shocking secrets. This is a quick binge that will shock you!

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story

Skip! As previously mentioned, there are a couple new documentary series that are taking up real estate in the top 10 most popular TV shows ranking in the US. The top spot is taken by American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden and closely behind it at No. 3 is Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story. True crime fans certainly have a big weekend ahead of them with two different three-episode docuseries to escape into. But for non-true crime fans, the chilling tale of a serial killer couple is a pass.

All American season 7

Watch! The most recent season of The CW's football drama series All American finished airing on May 5 and made its way to Netflix shortly after. It's already found its way into the top 10, which All American always ranks in when new seasons drop. As of this writing, The CW hasn't renewed the series for season 8. That means it's imperative for fans to drive up the show's streaming numbers to help score the series that renewal. Season 7 is different, with new cast members, but worth watching!