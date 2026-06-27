3 Harlan Coben Netflix shows to watch after I Will Find You

It's officially a Harlan Coben summer on Netflix. Coben's latest Netflix series, I Will Find You, is officially the biggest new Netflix show of the year so far, though it won't be returning for season 2.

As fans binge-watch and finish the new series starring Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, and Sam Worthington, I'm sure fans of I Will Find You will be looking for the next of Coben's shows to watch next.

I don't mean to brag, but I'm somewhat of a Harlan Coben Netflix expert. I've seen all 13 of Coben's Netflix shows, because I have issues, which makes me uniquely qualified to share my top three shows to watch after I Will Find You. Not all of Coben's Netflix shows hit the same, but honestly, you can't go wrong with these three, starting with Fool Me Once.

Fool Me Once. Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern and Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett in Fool Me Once. Cr. Matt SquireNetflix © 2023

Fool Me Once

Is Fool Me Once the best of Coben's Netflix shows? No, but that doesn't mean you should skip it. It should be sponsored by Pringles. It's definitely a "once you pop, the fun don't stop" kind of series, if you know what I mean. Once you dive in, you'll just need to figure out how the story ends. It's a weird, twisty, turny mystery.

The series has an incredible cast led by Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage, a face you'll see in a lot of Coben's Netflix shows. In the series, Maya Stern, played by Keegan, suffers two tragedies that result in her sister and husband murdered. When her husband appears on her baby monitor, she suspects he might not be dead after all. This leads her on a wild chase to find him and figure out why he faked his own death.

As I said, it's a weird one, but it does have some similarities with I Will Find You with the whole "thought to be dead" trope. That's why I listed it first.

There's only one of Coben's shows that is more popular than I Will Find You, and it's Fool Me Once. Need I say more?

Richard Armitage as Adam Price and Hannah John-Kamen as The Stranger in The Stranger

The Stranger

The Stranger isn't that similar to I Will Find You. It has some similarities, but I wouldn't say Fool Me Once is definitely more similar. For me, The Stranger is just one of the best of Coben's Netflix shows so far. It packs a punch, and it doesn't let up!

The series tells the story of a "stranger" who uses secrets as currency, basically. Adam (Richard Armitage) learns from this stranger that his wife, Corinne (Dervla Kirwan) is keeping a major secret from him. When he tries to confront her about the secret, Corinne goes missing. Adam and his daughters try to find her while the authorities also get involved.

The Stranger is another one of Coben's shows with a lot of twists and turns and seemingly unconnected characters who all connect at one point in the story. It's solid!

Michael C. Hall as Tom Delaney in Safe

Safe

I saved my favorite of Coben's Netflix shows for last. Safe starring Michael C. Hall was one of the first of Coben's shows on Netflix, and it's actually not based on a book by Coben like the others. He created the series.

Safe tells the story of Tom, played by Hall, who is looking for his missing daughter in a small, tight-knit community. As Tom digs deeper into her disappearance, secrets from the past and present come to light. You definitely won't see the twists coming in this one, and that's what makes it so good.

Again, I wouldn't say Safe is a lot like I Will Find You, but it is better than that show. Hall is probably my favorite actor from any of these shows right up there with Armitage, Keegan, and James Nesbitt.

Those are my three picks for more of Coben's Netflix shows to watch after I Will Find You. If you're looking for something similar and popular, Fool Me Once is probably the pick. If you're looking for something good, The Stranger is the pick. And, if you're looking for the best of Coben's shows so far, you have to watch Safe.

If you've seen them all, there are 10 more of Coben's Netflix shows available to stream right now with more to come. There are at least three more Harlan Coben Netflix shows in the works right now.