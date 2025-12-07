3 HBO and HBO Max shows likely to end in 2026

While some HBO and HBO Max titles continue to dominate the conversation, others are quietly approaching an end. Some critically acclaimed shows didn't stand the test with a broader audience, while others are simply coming to an obvious conclusion.

A mix of creative decisions, production delays, and shifting network priorities means a few long-running or high-profile favorites are expected to wrap in 2026.

The Comeback

The name of the show is fitting, given its history on HBO. The first season aired in 2005 and received low ratings. It was as good as canceled until a second season, following Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish once again, was announced and aired in 2014. Critics responded well, but the audience wasn't convinced.

HBO renewed the show in 2015, but production has been delayed for a decade. Finally, The Comeback is making one more — and last — comeback. These will be the first new episodes since 2014 and are scheduled to air in March 2026, according to Metacritic. The exact date is TBD.

Season 3 will likely show Valerie joining a new production, as she did in previous seasons with her reality show, then the HBO series Seeing Red. The show-within-a-show format is still intriguing, and fans can expect Valerie to fight once again to stay relevant in Hollywood while clashing with publicists and co-stars. It has been revealed that this time, she'll also deal with AI.

Euphoria

Euphoria has always inspired mixed feelings among viewers — for some, it’s raw and relatable; for others, it’s emotionally overwhelming. What’s certain is that the series never shies away from its heaviest themes: addiction, trauma, sexuality, and the messy reality of modern teen life.

Since debuting in 2019, the show has centered on Rue (Zendaya) as she cycles through recovery, relapse, and the push-pull of trying to survive her own impulses.

Season 3 is finally expected in April 2026, but the long gap between seasons killed momentum for most fans. Despite the production delays, the Writers Guild of America strike, and cast scheduling challenges — all contributing to a five-year wait — showrunner Sam Levinson claims, "this is our best season yet." Better to end on a high note.

Hacks

Hacks is the most consistent show on this list, delivering four solid seasons with only one notable break in production. The series follows veteran comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), whose long-standing Vegas residency is in jeopardy as audiences and industry tastes shift. Enter Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a young comedy writer whose career has stalled after an online controversy. Forced into an unlikely professional partnership, the two women begin shaping each other’s careers — and, reluctantly, their personal lives — in ways neither expected.

The dynamic between Deborah and Ava has made the series a fan and critic favorite, mixing comedy with genuine emotional beats. Even so, fans aren't heartbroken about the show ending. Most believe season 5 is the right place to stop, giving the creators a clean arc to conclude Deborah and Ava’s professional (and increasingly personal) evolution.

Streaming platforms evolve quickly, and even established shows eventually reach their natural endpoint. For The Comeback, Euphoria, and Hacks, 2026 represents both closure and opportunity, a chance to finish strong. W