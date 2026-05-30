4 new Apple TV shows to watch in June 2026

Everyone's on a mission in the new series airing on Apple TV in June, and even though the genres and villains are wildly different, there's a lot of mystery driving the stories in these upcoming series. Whether you're looking for a more classic detective story in the heart of Los Angeles, a mysterious thriller from a secret city across the world, or a crime that's caught over the internet, there's likely something for everyone's TV taste buds.

I've said it before, and I stand by my take that Apple TV continues to be one of the most underrated streaming platforms for thoughtful, premium television, and these additions only add to that belief. They may not be the best at getting new seasons of returning shows up as fast as I'd like, but the quality behind them is worth paying attention to. Here's what to know as you're putting your watchlist together.

We shared four TV shows you need to watch on Apple TV in June 2026.

Star City

Star City is a spin-off series of the popular sci-fi drama For All Mankind, and with the same creative team behind it, this new show should be on your must-watch list if you were captivated by the thriller-esque look at the space race. But this time, the story from the same era is being explored from inside the Soviet space program, "showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers... and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward."

Described as a paranoid thriller, the eight-episode TV series promises suspense, spies, and secrets. And even though we know approximately what the inevitable ending is, Star City seeks to explore the characters and stakes in ways that have never been done before. The first two episodes premiered on May 29, but June is the perfect time to catch up and get hooked on the show, which will drop new episodes weekly on Fridays until its finale on July 10.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

The trailer for the newest Apple TV original series is going to leave you with more questions than answers about what to expect from Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. And maybe it's best to go into this one completely blind? It's a dark comedy that bends genres and follows a newly divorced mom named Paula who isn't totally sure whether or not she witnessed a kidnapping over a video call—and it pulls her into (what might be) the dangerous attention of a killer.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is a 10-episode series for lovers of mystery, true crime, and dark humor. The first three episodes dropped on Apple TV at the end of May, but new episodes will continue to be added to the platform weekly on Wednesdays. Catch up and come along for the twisted ride!

Cape Fear

Premiere date: Friday, June 5

The most anticipated new show to premiere in June 2026 is Cape Fear, a television adaptation of the 1991 film of the same name. From executive producers Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, Cape Fear reimagines the story of Max Cady, a falsely convicted murderer who uses his time after being released from prison to get revenge on the family of the attorneys who put him there.

Starring Javier Bardem, Amy Adams, and Patrick Wilson, the psychological horror/thriller show gets to explore and expand on the film, especially because it now has 10 episodes of real estate to use. The trailer went viral when it was released a few weeks ago, and it sets the stage for a violent and chilling season. Cape Fear's first two episodes will premiere on June 5, with new episodes also dropping on Fridays.

Sugar season 2

Premeire date: Friday, June 19

The neo-noir detective story with an out-of-this-world twist, Sugar is finally back and will continue to follow private investigator John Sugar in season two as he's hired to solve another missing person's case. And yes, he is still an alien. Apple TV has teased that Sugar will be working with a local boxer to try and find his older brother, but “as the investigation expands into a sinister, city-wide conspiracy, Sugar must reckon with himself to answer the question—how far will he go to do what’s right?”

The show is primed to be the perfect summer detective series, and it's arguably one of the most underrated series on the streaming platform. Its newest trailer sets the stage for a race through Los Angeles and hints that the upcoming season will be just as satisfying as the first. Sugar season 2 will premiere on Apple TV on Friday, June 19. The eight-episode season will follow a weekly release schedule on Fridays until the season finale on August 7.