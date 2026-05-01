3 new HBO shows to watch in May 2026

Some interesting new projects are heading to HBO Max for May 2026. HBO remains one of the most popular streaming platforms around with so much exciting content. Next month, the streamer will be taking viewers back to Westeros with the new season of House of the Dragon. Last month was also a busy one, as both Euphoria and Hacks returned for their respective and likely final seasons in April.

By comparison, May is a little slower with a lack of huge titles premiering. However, that does not mean there aren’t some great things to check out. This month, HBO Max will be premiering a new international series that many fans will have waited a long time for. There are also a pair of docuseries well worth diving into. For everything new on HBO Max this month, check out what’s in store.

Song of the Samurai - Credit: HBO Max

Song of the Samurai

Premiere date: May 9



The only new narrative series premiering on HBO Max in April, Song of the Samurai, is a bold new Japanese series that a lot of fans are already looking forward to. Based on a popular manga, Song of the Samurai is a period piece taking place at the end of the Edo period in Japan. The story follows the members of the Shinsengumi, a police force made up of samurai warriors.

The Shinsengumi were viewed as defenders of Japan in the shogunate era, when the military ran the country. The series will look at the dying days of this era and how these warriors adjusted to the changing country.

With the critical success of Shōgun on FX, HBO Max may be looking to find similar success by also exploring this type of period story. It is certainly a fascinating era in Japanese history, and you can expect plenty of high-octane action to go along with the expansive historical tale.

U.S. Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team

Premiere date: May 12

Next month is a very exciting one for sports fans, as the World Cup is coming in June. With the United States as one of the host countries, the men's national team will have increased pressure when representing their country on the world stage. This thrilling new HBO Max documentary explores that pressure in an eye-opening look behind the scenes.

U.S. Against the World is an expansive documentary that follows the team for four years leading up to the World Cup. We get to see all the wins and losses that helped put them in this position, and the struggles off the field for the athletes and the rest of the team. It is the perfect sports documentary to watch before the big event kicks off in June.

On the Roam season 2

Premiere date: May 14

The news that Jason Momoa is coming to HBO Max this month might pique a lot of interest among audiences; however, it is perhaps not the type of project you might expect from the actor. Momoa will return for the second season of the docuseries, On the Roam, leading the show as he explores the various passions, interests, and curiosities in the world.

Momoa travels the country, meeting people who are forging their own path in life with exciting explorations. We will see him meet with musicians, artists, motorcycle manufacturers, and people from all walks of life. It is an uplifting series with Momoa as a fun guide through it all.

Stay tuned for more great HBO shows to watch in May. We'll also see the season finales for Rooster and Euphoria this month, too.