Outer Banks season 4 isn’t only 5 episodes (Here’s when Part 2 releases)
Outer Banks season 4 premiered today, and it's just so exciting to have our favorite Netflix show back on our screens! While this season got off to a bit of a slow start in my opinion, the last couple of episodes really ramped up the action, mystery, high-stakes, and even the reveals. The biggest one being JJ is actually Larissa Genrette and Chandler Groff's biological son!
Now thankfully, Outer Banks season 4 is not only 5 episodes. Don't you worry, we're going to get more Pogue adventure real soon. Netflix just decided to split the season into two parts, as it's been doing with some of its bigger releases like Bridgerton season 3 and Cobra Kai season 6. This could be to keep the momentum of the season and the popularity going on a bit longer than if it was a binge.
So when does OBX return with new episodes? Outer Banks season 4 Part 2 begins streaming Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at 12 a.m. PT on Netflix. This will include the final 5 episodes of the fourth season. So it's only going to be a month until we see how this installment's story concludes! That's not too bad of a wait, right? Netflix has already shared the episode titles for the Part 2 episodes. Check them out below:
- Season 4 episode 6 - "The Town Council"
- Season 4 episode 7 - "Mothers and Fathers"
- Season 4 episode 8 - "Decision Day"
- Season 4 episode 9 - "The Storm"
- Season 4 episode 10 - "The Blue Crown"
If I had to take a guess based on the episode titles, season 4 episode 7, "Mothers and Fathers," will probably dive deeper into the story of perhaps what lead Larissa and Charles to give up JJ and get that backstory a little bit more. I'm also curious to know whether Charles and Wes always knew who JJ was, or if they also assumed he was dead up until this point and just found out about him recently. Does Charles even care about his biological son? There's so many questions to tackle here!
The other big cliffhanger we were left with at the end of season 4 part 1 is also the fact that Pope and Sarah are stuck underground in the catacomb with no way out. And it's quickly filling up with water! How will they get themselves out of this one? There's many more exciting things to come, and the treasure hunt is definitely not over yet. There is the Blue Crown to look for after all. I can't wait to see what happens next!
Outer Banks season 4 Part 2 premieres Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 on Netflix. Be sure to check out all of our recaps and reviews of the first half of the season as well!