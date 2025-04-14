3 Shrinking season 3 updates you may have missed that you need to know about

It's no secret that Shrinking starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford has been a hit at Apple TV+! I love that the show has heart and lessons we can learn about grief and difficult times. But it also has its lighthearted moments and fun characters. So of course when news came that Shrinking season 3 is happening, we were ecstatic!

The show got a very early and impressive renewal back on Oct. 17, 2024. This was just one day before the season 2 premiere! See, I told you impressive. With the series getting the green light to move forward, what are the latest updates to know about it? We've rounded up 3 Shrinking season 3 updates you may have missed below.

Filming has begun

The good news is that filming on the new season has already started. The cameras started rolling once again in February 2025, as Liz actress Crista Miller gave an update on Instagram. The series films in Pasadena and Altadena in California, which is where the recent wildfires happened. In the social media post, the actress confirmed that the cast and crew would return to the areas where they've always filmed.

There's no release date or episode count just yet, so we'll have to wait and see what Apple TV+ decides. The first season was 10 episodes, while season 2 got an extra two. The good thing about comedies is that they don't take too long to film and edit in post-production. Hopefully we'll get an update about its release soon!

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Jeff Daniels joins the show as Jimmy's dad

A very exciting addition to the Shrinking season 3 cast is actor Jeff Daniels. He's a comedy legend, many recognizing him for his role in Dumb and Dumber starring alongside Jim Carrey. Though over the last decade he's taken on dramatic roles and been fantastic in them all.

I love that we're going to learn more about Jimmy's past and upbringing as Daniels is set to play the central character's father in the upcoming season in a guest arc role. That means he'll be around for multiple episodes. No other details about the character have been provided yet, but I'm really excited about this one.

Other than Segel and Ford, and Miller, Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Christa Miller and Ted McGinley will reprise their roles. There's also a high chance that Damon Wayans Jr. as Derek2; Brett Goldstein as Louis; Wendie Malick as Dr. Julie; and Kevin Kawaoka as Charlie; and Rachel Stubington as Summer will reprise their roles. We may even get more of Gaby's mother and sister, Derek and Liz's sons, and Tia in flashbacks.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The theme is "moving forward," while Shrinking season 3 could be the last

Co-creator Bill Lawrence has shared that each season of the comedy-drama has had a different theme for the story to explore. Season 1 focused on grief, with season 2 on forgiveness. And now what's the next step? That would be moving forward after you've gone through those first two important steps. And that definitely makes sense!

With that being said, Lawrence also said that the series was envisioned as a three-season plan to explore each of those themes initially. However, he is open to making more seasons of the show if they feel like there's more story to tell, and if Apple TV+ wants more from them. I mean, season 3 hasn't been billed as the final season. And I feel like the streamer would have announced that during the renewal. We'll have to see what happens here. We hope there's still more to come!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Shrinking season 3 on Apple TV+!