4 Hulu and FX shows from 2024 that didn't meet our expectations
There's been some fan-favorite shows to come out of 2024 on the many streamers and networks we've got, including Hulu and FX. But of course, there's also going to be ones that aren't as enjoyable and we feel like shouldn't have happened. It's normal with so many options and so many shows produced, there's going to be some bad apples, as they say. Here's 4 Hulu and FX shows from 2024 that didn't meet our expectations.
The Veil
While Elisabeth Moss has absolutely shined in The Handmaid's Tale over the years and also taken on some impressive roles, unfortunately The Veil on Hulu just wasn't entertaining for me. The actress herself was great as always. However when it comes to the story, no thank you. The show is marketed as a spy thriller and that's what the promotion focuses on. However, if you're going in thinking you're going to mostly see action and chases, that's not the case here. And I think that's where the show lost me. The spy thriller aspect is what caught my attention at first in the trailer and then that wasn't delivered. The series has not been renewed or cancelled yet.
Grotesquerie
I mean, no offense but do I really need to explain this one? I don't know many who even continued watching Grotesquerie after the first couple of episodes. I don't know if Ryan Murphy is running out of ideas or what, but this horror series was just really uninteresting to me and felt like it had repetitive themes like naughty priests and nuns. Also when it did manage to surprise and shock us with aspects of the murders, the story is frustrating because it turns out it was all Lois' dream as she'd actually been the one in a coma. Plus after watching for all those episodes, the killer isn't even revealed. Even if this show gets a season 2, you can count me out.
American Horror Stories season 3 part 2
Sorry, but it's no surprise that another of our picks on this list is also a Ryan Murphy show. American Horror Stories season 3 part 2 was part of Hulu's 'Huluween Event' this year. But the scariest part about it is the fact that we had to watch it. It was honestly pretty boring and the shock value that comes with a horror series just wasn't there. Whether you've watched it or not, I would save yourself the time and skip this one. And let's be real. This franchise has just gone on too long at this point and doesn't pack the same punch it once did anymore.
Death and Other Details
I'm always here for a mystery drama where us viewers have to uncover clues and guess who the killer is along with the characters. It's fun to watch and see if you get it right. However when it comes to Hulu's Death and Other Details, unfortunately this show let us down. There were way too many characters to keep track of, too much time spent talking, and as it went on it just wasn't a fun mystery series to watch anymore. I had really high hopes when it first came out. Though it didn't meet our expectations. Unsurprisingly, the series has been cancelled.