4 Off Campus moments that quietly set up huge future storylines

Off Campus fans are very aware of the changes from book to series. It is basically the elephant in the room crushing us. After eight episodes, we have so much to process. We learned so much about our main characters but also about the future main characters. Season 1 left easter eggs throughout the season about future couples and storylines that will have us kicking our feet with joy to see on screen.

There were plenty of book moments, but there were also twists that we would have never seen coming. I can’t bring myself to be upset about any of the changes because they were so compelling. Each new change added drama and delight to the existing story. I can’t wait to see how they spin the three other leading men’s stories.

Justin (Josh Heuston) in OFF CAMPUS Photo Credit: / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Hannah likes artsy men

Book fans know that Justin was the hot football player in a frat and seemingly unobtainable to Hannah. Then, Garrett stepped in and helped her conquer her fears of talking to her crush. The series took Justin’s storyline and made it even bigger. They put him as the leading man of a band with an incredible voice. Not only was he hot, but he shared a common interest with Hannah. Plus, he was around a lot, being a musician and playing at Malone’s. How did that shift the story?

With Justin more involved in Hannah’s world, she had easier access to him. Instead of casually talking to him at parties and classes, she could bump into him anywhere. It helped that she loved his music, remember that playlist? We saw Hannah, and we loved it. Now, I wasn’t all for the character background change at first, but slowly it grew on me. His accent was fun to listen to, but like Hannah, he just didn’t get my heart racing like Garrett. But, if they brought in Stella from the books, Justin being a musician makes so much sense. But that's just me.

Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) in OFF CAMPUS Photo Credit: Liane Hentscher / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

College classes are a drag

I loved that they kept the class scenes and made them interesting. I’ll say switching Nell for Dexter was a criminal move. Yet, I understand it since he’s already Hannah’s friend and will be around more than Nell would have been. Still, I would have loved to see Hannah bonding with her seat buddy that she only knew from class.

Another character switch that interested me was Hannah’s advisor/music professor being a male over a female. Although I wanted to see Fiona, I loved Daveed’s performance. He was the perfect balance of encouraging and stern when it came to Hannah’s talent. Honestly, that’s what we wanted to see.

Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Thomas Kalyn) in OFF CAMPUS Photo Credit: Liane Hentscher / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Are Allie and Dean together?

I am so for Off Campus dropping easter eggs throughout the first season. It was a brilliant move. Especially since we got to see Allie and Dean together earlier than we did with the book series. Him calling her Allie Cat while slowly falling for her was perfect. Like Garrett, Dean isn’t a relationship guy, but he wants to be with Allie so bad he can’t sleep with anyone else.

Then, Allie sleeps with Dean’s enemy. It is none other than Hunter Davenport. Future Briar U leading man made an appearance early, and he didn’t disappoint. It leaves so many storylines open for exploration in future seasons. Sadly, as of the last episode, we don’t find out if Dean and Allie end up together since their conversation is cut short by Hunter walking into the bar. If his face says anything, she’s in deep trouble come next season.

Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) in OFF CAMPUS Photo Credit: Liane Hentscher / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Garrett and Hannah’s past traumas

Not only was the show’s focus on their love story but also their past traumas. Unfortunately, all their traumas built up and hurt them more than they were expecting. They both thought they were healed, and for the most part, they were. Yet triggers crept up on them and ruined everything (for a little bit).

Instead of Phil Graham telling Hannah to break up with Garrett, his head games with Garrett messed Garrett up. Instead of risking hurting Hannah physically, he broke her heart instead. It led to beautiful scenes between Hannah and her mom on the phone and then a silent moment with Allie. On Garrett’s side, he finally had a heart-to-heart with Logan.

Their pasts may have knocked him out of the game and her from almost walking away from the showcase, but it essentially made them stronger. Thanks to Allie and Dean, they got Garrett to the showcase and got Hannah and Garrett back together. It wasn’t exactly like the book, but somehow it was even better and more emotional. Every conversation was perfectly placed to lead to more beautiful moments.

Watch Off Campus only on Prime Video.