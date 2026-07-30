4 overrated Netflix shows that really aren't worth the time

Overrated shows exist on plenty of platforms, but to me, Netflix has a slew of them. While the streaming site does have plenty of great shows, like the recently ended Stranger Things or some great underrated ones as well, there are some big shows that get a little too much hype or control too much conversation.

While I’m sure most people enjoy these, these four Netflix shows are overrated to me, and, truthfully, I don’t think they are worth the time to watch anymore.

Squid Game S3 Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025 | Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

Squid Game

I know, I’m starting with the big guns here.

Squid Game really took over the world back in 2021, and I must admit, I did watch all three seasons, but it was my job at the time to cover it and interview the cast, and for some time, I did enjoy it. But when I rewatch it now, I realize that the show is lacking — a lot.

The character development of some characters just felt like it was falling flat, specifically with Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). It felt as if everything he had learned fell flat. And then, splitting the games into two separate seasons really threw me off, and the Squid Game ending felt flat compared to the high emotions the previous season tried to instill.

I mean, it was a decent show to introduce me to some great South Korean dramas on the platform. But I’d rather watch those than this again, even if the last season had great ratings.

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 206 of Wednesday. Cr. Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2025 | Cr. Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2025

Wednesday

This is another one I used to really like, but it’s become more of a nuisance.

I think Wednesday has a lot of perks. I’ve always enjoyed The Addams Family, and I think Wednesday Addams is a great character to adapt. But as time has passed, I’ve grown weary of Jenna Ortega’s portrayal and also the gap between seasons. I know this has become a meme with television shows nowadays, but really, the three-year-long wait between the first season and the second made me not even want to watch the show, even if I had covered it.

And it’s not like the series is going to be winning any awards or anything. It’s just a young adult horror/comedy at the end of the day. Having to wait that long for a season is not worth it. Who knows when the heck Wednesday season 3 is going to premiere? Filming was delayed earlier this year after an on-set injury.

Big Mouth (L to R) John Mulaney as Andrew and Nick Kroll as Maury in Big Mouth. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023 | Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Big Mouth

I hate Big Mouth. Okay, hate is a strong word. Let me rephrase — I strongly dislike Big Mouth. Even so, I’ve kept my silence for ages, and I must say it now. I really do not like this series.

I know everyone always praises it for its comedy, but that’s really only in the first season. As the series progresses, it just gets grosser and dirtier and a lot less clever. While the number of actors who got to voice these characters is impressive, I can’t be bothered to care about them because the story isn’t good to me.

Quite frankly, while I do love a good adult animated series, Big Mouth wasn’t one.

Beth Dubber/Netflix | Beth Dubber/Netflix

13 Reasons Why

Don’t watch it. Please don’t watch it.

I was one of the few who saw the first season of 13 Reasons Why in its entirety, with that controversial scene and all, but I was also one of the few who kept watching as it just got darker and darker. It left me very sad by the end.

There was praise for this series when it first came out because of the mental health representation, and that has led people to watch it. I must implore you that this series really is not worth your time. If you’re looking for another emotionally charged teen series, there are so many others on Netflix. Please, leave this one with the ghost of Netflix’s past and find a different show to watch.

If you’re still looking for new series to watch, check out these Netflix shows of 2026 — they are all very much worth your time and more.