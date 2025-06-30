4 popular Netflix shows with release dates (and 4 we’re still waiting on)

Netflix may be the dominating streaming service this year with the return of several shows fans have been waiting patiently to watch, with more on the horizon. While some of the television shows will be airing their final seasons, others may just be getting started.

Covering a wide variety of genres from romance to the supernatural, we'll be talking about four popular shows with release dates and four we have yet to hear more about.

The Sandman. Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 203 of The Sandman. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025

The Sandman season 2 (coming in July)

The second and final season of The Sandman, based on the popular, award-winning comic book series written by Neil Gaiman premieres in two parts: July 3 and July 24. Whether or not the decision to cancel the show after two seasons is due to the accusations against Gaiman remains unknown.

But what is known is the audience's dismay at the early cancellation of a series that brought their beloved story to life. The Sandman follows the story of Morpheus, the King of Dreams, who escapes his imprisonment and encounters several other mythological and religious beings from the likes of Lucifer, Cain, Abel, Desire, and Mazikeen, the daughter of Lilith.

Starring Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman, Gwendoline Christie, Boyd Holbrook, and David Thewlis, audiences only have to wait a short amount of time to see how the show and story concludes.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Stranger Things season 5 (coming in November)

Stranger Things remains one of the most talked-about television shows in recent history, combining every embodiment of the 1980s into one thrilling and scary story. What began as a tight-knit group of friends searching for one of their own leads to the discovery of a girl with incredible powers and a secret laboratory hiding underneath their quiet town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The secrets behind Eleven's powers lead to the unveiling of a horrific place, the Upside Down, a parallel dimension that is everything dark and terrifying, from the abundance of decay to the creatures that manage to escape, leaving death in their wake. Now that the secret of the Upside Down seems to be out and known to all in Hawkins, Eleven and her friends will have to face the creature responsible for it all, Vecna.

But with it being the final season, many worry that some of the popular characters will not survive. The fifth and final season premieres in three parts: Nov. 26, Dec. 25, and Dec. 31.

Squid Game S3 Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

Squid Game season 3 (now streaming!)

We couldn't possibly create this list without including the South Korean series that changed the game for streaming, Squid Game. This violent and suspenseful dystopian series follows the utter desperation for money, when 456 players enter a game, they don't realize will turn deadly.

Warping children's games such as "Red Light, Green Light" and "Tug of War," players soon realize that they are not only fighting for the prize of approximately $34.2 million USD, but their very lives. The show gripped audiences, telling a truly unique story, filled with a plethora of characters, and one mystery: who will be the last player standing?

The third and final season premiered on Friday, June 27.

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday in episode 202 of Wednesday. Cr. Jonathan Hession/Netflix © 2025

Wednesday season 2 (coming in August)

Get ready to snap your fingers and dress in your favorite black attire because Wednesday is coming back for season 2, premiering in two parts: Aug. 6 and Sept. 3. Jenna Ortega's portrayal of the eldest Addams child can rival that of Christina Ricci's iconic performance from the 1990s films.

Tim Burton's take on Wednesday involves her attendance at Nevermore Academy, where outcasts of all types are welcome, nestled within an ordinary town in Vermont. Wednesday's character, though quiet, reclusive, blunt, and morbid, now includes her ability to experience psychic visions.

Her time at the academy leads to her making friends, solving a past murder that involved her parents, and uncovering a monster attacking and killing innocent people. We can only wonder what season 2 will bring to the table.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Bridgerton season 4 (TBA)

Bridgerton season 4 will finally bring to light the relationship between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beckett. Thus far, the hit historical drama based on the popular book series by Julia Quinn, has seen the successful marriages of Daphne, Anthony, and Colin Bridgerton.

Although Benedict's character has gone through a plethora of changes since the series began (some nonsensical in terms of continuity), it is his time to take the spotlight and find himself a bride. As with past seasons, we're curious which characters will return and how their lives have progressed since we last saw them.

Currently, season 4 is planned to be released in 2026, having just wrapped filming.

The Diplomat. (L to R) Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in episode 305 of The Diplomat. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

The Diplomat season 3 (TBA fall 2025)

We weren't sure what we were expecting when The Diplomat premiered on Netflix in 2023. But rest assured, we have been enjoying the ride ever since. How could we not with that season 2 finale plot twist?!

Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell are set to return for season 3, which seems to be favoring a fall 2025 release date timeframe. Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford will also be on hand for season 3. Kate Wyler (Russell) may be moving up in the world to Vice President of the United States, but what troubles will this new position create for herself and others?

Virgin River. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 610 of Virgin River. Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2024

Virgin River season 7 (TBA)

Perhaps one of the best dramas on Netflix that flies under the radar is Virgin River. Returning for a seventh season (yes, you read that correctly), audiences have fallen in love with Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and her journey from Los Angeles to fictional Virgin River in Northern California.

Based on the books by Robyn Carr (22 books to be exact), audiences have followed Mel's story, which is nothing short of heartwarming and heartbreaking, with sprinkles of hope and inspiration. Considering season 7 has recently wrapped filming, an official premiere date should be on the horizon.

XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 206 of XO, Kitty. Cr. Park Young-Sol/Netflix © 2024

XO, Kitty season 3 (TBA)

Fans of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise will recognize this show instantly as the main character, Kitty Song-Covey is following in her big sister's footsteps, finding herself in the midst of her very own love story. In XO, Kitty, Kitty decides to attend KISS (Korean International School of Seoul), the same school her mother attended, hoping to reconnect with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae.

However, by the end of season 2, it seems Kitty's romantic interests may be changing for Min Ho instead. Like most romantic dramas, love triangles ensue, and family secrets are revealed. Assuming season 3 filming has already begun, we may have to wait a bit before we hear of any potential release date predictions.

