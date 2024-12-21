4 sci-fi fantasy shows even better than Dune: Prophecy

HBO's new hit fantasy series Dune: Prophecy wrapped up its stellar first season with the season finale on Dec. 22, but fans don't have to worry about the show coming to an end. Ahead of the first season's conclusion, HBO announced the renewal of season 2. The Sisterhood will be back! But what will fans watching while waiting for the second season?

Since the Dune prequel series features heavy elements of both science fiction and fantasy, there are so many good shows to watch next. Maybe you have already binge-watched some of these recommendations, but on the off chance that you have managed to miss out on the latest Apple TV+ sensation Silo or you haven't taken the plunge with the Game of Thrones prequel, here's your sign.

If you're looking for your next binge-watch after finishing Dune: Prophecy season 1, here's hand-picked selection of four shows like the sci-fi fantasy series to watch right now. Let's begin with one of the most popular shows currently on television, House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon

Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon on HBO | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO

Perhaps the most obvious choice to watch if you like Dune: Prophecy, the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon shares a lot of similar DNA. First of all, both HBO series are origin stories based in the world of two of the most popular fantasy franchises in popular culture. Each began as books before becoming adapted for the screen. These are whole universes with their own languages and histories for viewers to dive into.

But their logistical similarities aren't the only reasons to watch the other if you're fan of one in particular. Both Dune: Prophecy and House of the Dragon share similar themes revolving around power and politics as forces of good and evil battle it out. There's so much juicy drama and shocking plot twists that will have you rushing to keep watching. Right now, there are two seasons of House of the Dragon to stream on Max, but season 3 is on the way!

The Wheel of Time

Rand al'Thor played by Josha Stradowski in The Wheel of Time season 2 | Image: Prime Video.

Another fantasy series based a series of novels, The Wheel of Time premiered on Amazon Prime Video back in November 2021 and became a huge hit with fans of the genre and Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's books. In the series, Rosamund Pike's Moiraine Damodred searches for five young people who could be the reincarnation of the Dragon, who's someone with the power to either save the world from evil or endanger the world even more than it already has been.

The Wheel of Time might be one of the best fantasy shows on streaming right now, and there's no doubt that if you enjoyed Dune: Prophecy, you will have a blast binge-watching this one next. Currently, there are two seasons of the series, each containing eight episodes, though the third season will soon make its premiere in March 2025. So, you better hurry and catch up before the newest season starts rolling out with even more action and adventure.

Silo

Steve Zahn and Rebecca Ferguson in Silo season 2 | Image: Apple TV+

Even though Dune: Prophecy takes place in a fantastical past, there are also some similar shows fans would enjoy that take place in the future. For instance, the hit Apple TV+ series Silo centers itself in a dystopian future where an entire community of civilization resides in a 144-story underground silo. Within this silo, its extensive community abides by rules and regulations that were put in place to keep them protected and move society forward... or so they thought.

The series features an excellent cast that includes Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common, Tim Robbins, Steve Zahn, and many more between the first and second seasons. Silo currently has two seasons under its belt, and both have 10 episodes. (The second season concludes airing in January 2025.) There's good news, too. Apple TV+ has already renewed Silo for two more seasons, with seasons 3 and 4 being the last to complete the story.

The Acolyte

Osha Aniseya (Amandla Stenberg) and the Stranger Qimir (Manny Jacinto) in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: THE ACOLYTE exclusively on Disney+ | ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved

Unlike the three previous recommended series, this one isn't an ongoing series. Sadly, Disney+ canceled the Star Wars spinoff series The Acolyte after one season. But just because a show has been canceled, that doesn't mean no one should ever watch it again. It's still a must-watch for Star Wars fans, as the series takes place a century before The Phantom Menace as a Jedi master looks into crimes alongside a Padawan learner and confronts the Dark Side.

The Acolyte was released on Disney+ in June 2024 amid a flurry of chatter among the Star Wars fandom, which ultimately resulted in the series being review bombed and discussed in a negative light for reasons beyond its content. Still, it's an enjoyable series with mostly positive reviews from critics, and if the ratings had been better and the budget hadn't been an issue, we could have been watching this show for many more seasons than just this one.