5 best TV shows starring Nicole Kidman ranked from best to worst

Nicole Kidman's impressive career in television has produced some of the most talked-about shows of the 21st century. Kidman is an Oscar-winning actress who built an incredible movie star resume with the likes of Moulin Rouge, The Others, and The Hours. However, in recent years, she has turned her attention more towards television and has appeared in some terrific shows.

This year continues this career trend for Kidman. Not only does she star in the new crime thriller Scarpetta, but she also has the anticipated Apple TV+ series Margot's Got Money Troubles coming soon. However, looking back at some of Kidman's most high-profile shows, there are some that stand out above the rest.

5. Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine Perfect Strangers is one of the most star-studded shows that Nicole Kidman has starred in, so it is quite a surprise that it is also one of the least interesting. The series follows a group of people from the city who take part in a wellness retreat at a remote resort, headed by an eccentric leader (played by Kidman).

The first season of the show featured a strong cast, including Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Luke Evans, and others. While the performances, including Kidman's, are all strong, it is not enough to boost the show out of its feeling of being a lesser version of The White Lotus. All its commentary, drama, and mystery feel like they have been done better elsewhere. The show's second season failed to add anything fresher.

4. The Perfect Couple

The Perfect Couple is another series that Nicole Kidman was in that some criticized as a clone of The White Lotus. Like that series, The Perfect Couple begins with the discovery of a murder, then flashes back to explore the events leading up to the death and all the wealthy, privileged characters who could have been responsible. Instead of a fancy resort, the story unfolds at a lavish wedding celebration.

While the similarities to The White Lotus are striking, The Perfect Couple shouldn't be dismissed outright, especially with its amazing cast. Kidman leads the show as the judgmental mother of the groom, while Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson also do great work. The mystery aspect is where the show falters, but it remains highly entertaining and witty from beginning to end.

3. Special Ops: Lioness

Nicole Kidman is just one of many A-list actors who have stepped intoTaylor Sheridan's television world with her supporting role in the action-thriller series Special Ops: Lioness. The series explores a covert CIA program where female agents are sent on deep undercover missions. Zoe Saldaña plays Joe, the head of the program, while Kidman shines as the tough and no-nonsense CIA supervisor Kaitlyn Meade.

The show features the same sharp dialogue and tough characters that have defined all of Sheridan's shows. However, stepping out of the Western world, it also feels quite fresh and fun. Similar to other Sheridan shows, the family drama can weigh things down, but it certainly delivers on the exciting action and suspense.

You can watch Lioness on Paramount+.

2. The Undoing

Murder mysteries seem to be a recurring point of Nicole Kidman's television career, which speaks to their popularity with modern audiences. The Undoing is another whodunnit which manages to be a sharp and fresh entry in the genre. The HBO series stars Kidman and Hugh Grant as a wealthy Manhattan couple who are mixed up in a deadly scandal.

Once again, the mystery elements are not necessarily the strong part of the show, though it is a gripping case. Kidman and Grant elevate the entire series with complex and layered performances that really make us invested in their story. It manages to avoid retelling the same beats of similar stories, making it a fascinating study of these two characters.

The Undoing is streaming on HBO Max.

1. Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman's most popular television series is also her best and the one that seemingly kick-started this new era of her career. Big Little Lies has those recurring elements of an affluent society and a murder at its center, but it comes together in a much richer and captivating way. It follows five women in the same community whose lives collide in unexpected ways.

Kidman is sensational as a woman who seems to have a perfect life but hides dark secrets behind it all. She is joined by an incredible ensemble that includes Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgard, and other wonderful actors. Even Meryl Streep joins the show in season 2. It is an intense, smart, and compelling look at the dark side of an idyllic community.

Stay tuned for more news about Big Little Lies season 3! You can watch the first two seasons on HBO and HBO Max now.