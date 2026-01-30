5 biggest questions we have going into Landman season 3

Landman season 3 is still a long way away, but there are already some burning questions we want answered. Landman season 2 had its ups and downs, but ended on a high note, with Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) starting a new oil company, CTT, after being fired by Cami Miller (Demi Moore). However, many questions remain unanswered.

Landman season 3 is already confirmed, returning audiences to the chaotic, high-stakes, and often dangerous world of the oil industry. Along with the questions surrounding Tommy's new venture, there are also the lives of the various characters that are constantly filled with drama. As we wait for Landman to return, these are the questions that will be on our minds.

Demi Moore as Cami in Landman episode 2, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

What will Cami's response be?

One of the positives of Landman season 2 was seeing the expanded role of Cami Miller after Demi Moore was largely sidelined in the first season. However, while she was positioned early on to be a sympathetic and powerful widow looking to continue on her husband's success, the final episodes began turning her into the villain of the story.

That might be even more true in season 3 when we see Cami's reaction to CTT. Not only did Tommy start a competing company, but he did so by stealing her main investor and several high-profile members of her team. Clearly, she will not stand for this and will retaliate. But will her reaction be strictly a legal battle, or will she prove herself more dangerous than she appears?

Andy Garcia as Gallino and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in Landman episode 3, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Will Gallino's dangerous side show?

Tommy might have a dangerous enemy in Cami Miller, but he most certainly has a dangerous partner in Gallino (Andy Garcia). Introduced in season 1 as a drug kingpin who murdered his own men in front of Tommy, season 2 presented Gallino as a much more reasonable man. He was a shrewd businessman, but he also didn't want to see Cami hurt in their business together.

Landman's season 2 finale showed that Gallino was not going to go so easily on Tommy. Even as they shook hands to solidify their new arrangement, Gallino threatened to destroy what Tommy loved most if he failed him. That certainly leaves a dark cloud over their partnership. Could Gallino's nice persona be gone for good, leaving Tommy to deal with the violent criminal he first met?

Sam Elliott as T.L. in Landman episode 4, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Are T.L. and Cheyenne an item now?

Landman season 2 introduced a few new characters this season, most notably Tommy's father, T.L. (Sam Elliott). Throughout the season, we saw T.L. deal with his dark past, his regrets, and the pain of aging. However, the last few episodes of the season saw him find some unexpected happiness with the introduction of Cheyenne (Francesca Xuereb).

Hired to be T.L.'s physical therapist, Cheyenne has taken a liking to the older man and they gradually formed a bond. While the notion of a romantic relationship between the two of them was initially laughed off by everyone involved, it has become more of a possibility. With the drastic age difference, is this really a relationship Landman is going to explore in season 3?

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris in Landman episode 3, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Will Cooper face prison?

One of the most dramatic storylines introduced late in Landman season 2 was the assault of Ariana (Paulina Chávez) and its aftermath. When a bar patron brutally attacked her, Cooper (Jacob Lofland) stopped the man and beat him, accidentally killing him in the process.

Landman's season 2 finale focused a lot of its time on the possibility of Cooper being charged with murder. However, by the end of the episode, it all seemed to be cleared up as if nothing had happened. While both Cooper and Ariana will certainly continue to deal with the trauma of this, is that really the end of Cooper's legal troubles, or will they return in season 3?

L to R Ali Larter as Angela Norris and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 8 of Landman streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.

Will there be multiple weddings on the horizon?

Just like most of Taylor Sheridan's shows, Landman is just as much about the romances as it is about the tough talking and showdowns. Certainly, a lot of these romances go through significant rocky patches over the course of the series, but two of them seem to be approaching possible weddings.

Landman season 2 saw Cooper and Ariana getting engaged, which seems like a rather fast development for their relationship. However, it also feels like Tommy and Angela (Ali Larter) will be retying the knot at any moment. Given Landman's inclination towards soap opera storytelling, could we see a dual wedding in Landman season 3?