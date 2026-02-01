5 intense dramas to watch while waiting for Landman season 3

Landman season 2 may be over, but there are a lot of great shows that fans can check out next. Taylor Sheridan's gritty drama recently wrapped its second season, so there will be a long wait before Landman season 3 arrives. Luckily, for those who love the intense showdowns, the dramatic business deals, and the rough lifestyle, they can find the same vibes in other shows.

While Landman is certainly similar to a lot of primetime soap operas like Dallas with its wild storylines, it is also an intense drama that can keep the audience on the edge of their seats. From other Taylor Sheridan shows to neo-Westerns to legal thrillers, these dramas are perfect for Landman fans looking for what's next to binge.

“Only Devils Left” – John's enemies strike a direct hit on the Yellowstone. John forms an unlikely alliance. Kayce has his first day as a livestock officer, on YELLOWSTONE, Sunday, Nov. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM) on the CBS Television Network. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network Pictured: Kevin Costner as John Dutton.

Yellowstone

While there are many Taylor Sheridan shows to choose from, Yellowstone is the one that launched him as the television juggernaut he is today. It is also the closest show to capturing his Landman style. The series follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his attempts to hold on to his family's Montana ranch by any means necessary.

Yellowstone set the foundation for Sheridan's style of writing, with tough-guy protagonists who live hard lives and love to give speeches about it. However, fans of Landman's romance and family drama will find plenty of that here too, showing how the oil fields and the cattle ranches are not so different.

Goliath -- Courtesy of Greg Lewis/Amazon Prime Video

Goliath

Billy Bob Thornton's performance as Tommy Norris is the highlight of Landman. He perfects his character's dogged determination and the weariness with which he takes on his demanding job. However, this is not Thornton's first television series that was elevated by his performance.

In Goliath, Thornton is transplanted into the high-stakes world of lawyers. Like Landman, he plays a former hotshot in this world who has fallen on harder times and is clawing his way back up. The courtroom showdowns are every bit as thrilling as Landman's intense faceoffs, and Thornton is exceptional as another impressive shotcaller.

JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL "The Question" Episode 8 (Airs Tuesday, August 29) Pictured: Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens. CR: Chuck Hodes/FX.

Justified

Landman certainly has a lot of neo-Western vibes, but one show that truly nailed the genre is Justified. Timothy Olyphant gives a sensational performance as Raylan Givens, a US Marshal sent to his coal mining hometown of Kentucky, where he contends with the local criminal element, including his childhood friend, Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins).

Justified mixes criminal aspects with sharp writing and a sense of humor, which is something Landman has struggled with. Olyphant creates one of the coolest protagonists in recent television, while Goggins is exceptional as the show's complex and charismatic "bad guy."

Succession season 4

Succession

The corporate world of New York City is as far as you could get from the oil fields of Texas, but that doesn't mean that the two worlds don't overlap. Succession is one of the best shows to ever deal with high-stakes business deals, as it follows a family jostling for power in anticipation of the powerful patriarch stepping down from his media empire.

Landman features plenty of intense and high-stakes corporate deals, but Succession excels at this. It also mixes in the family dysfunction that makes the series all the more gripping. Filled with complex and fascinating characters, a biting wit, and many unexpected twists, Succession is one of the most acclaimed shows of the 21st century.

Jay Will as Tyson, Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Mike Walden as Bigfoot in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Tulsa King

Taylor Sheridan has shown that he loves the Western world and is keen to mix it with other worlds. While Landman sees his style blended with the oil business, Tulsa King is a gangster story with a Western edge. Sylvester Stallone plays a mobster who is released from prison and decides to build a new empire in Tulsa.

While Landman delves into violent criminals from time to time, Tulsa King fully embraces it. Stallone makes for another great Sheridan protagonist, showing similar determination as Tommy in Landman, and an unwillingness to step down from any enemy.