Billy Bob Thornton teases what makes him happy about Landman season 2 as filming continues

There is just so much Taylor Sheridan coming our way towards the end of this year, we can't wait! I'm definitely going to need to clear out some of my schedule to make way for all the exciting new seasons to come. One of those is Landman season 2, set to debut in November 2025 on Paramount+.

Landman season 2 focuses more on the relationships

Filming the new season started April 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. Lead actor Billy Bob Thornton spoke with Awards Radar, and has revealed that production is a month and a half in and he's already "loving it." That includes the relationships between the characters. Here's what he had to say:

“The relationships are getting even more developed, and the cast is gelling even more. It just seems more and more real every day, so I’m very, very happy with it. It deals with the relationships a lot this year, so I’m very happy about that.”

L to R Ali Larter as Angela Norris and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 8 of Landman streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.

Thorton's comments most likely mean that we can expect character development for many of the main players, which is honestly one of my favorite things to see when watching a series. Especially if it's a drama like this, it's one of the reasons why you're watching other than to be entertained.

We're also hoping to see the relationship between Tommy (Thornton) and Angela continue to grow, as we got to see them rekindle their romance in season 1. Plus with Monty's passing, and Cami's (Demi Moore) increased involvement in the second season, we'll probably see more of Tommy and Cami's friendship as well. Even though Tommy is now president of M-Tex Oil, Cami is going to be a part of making decisions at her husband's company alongside him as well. Their working relationship and dynamic will most likely be portrayed too.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 7 of Landman streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Taylor Sheridan knows how to create a wholesome story

This is one of the reasons why Sheridan shows stand out and are so successful. Because even in the stressful world of running ranches, oil tycoons, or mob leaders, at the heart of it all is the characters and their relationships. They all experience love and wanting to protect family or such. And that's what makes for a wholesome story with all the action packed in as well.

As mentioned above, this is a Sheridanverse-filled year with Tulsa King season 3 kicking things off in September, Mayor of Kingstown season 4 a month later, then it's both Landman season 2 and Yellowstone spin-off series Dutton Ranch debuting in November 2025. With filming currently underway, the story all about the world of oil tycoons is moving along nicely scheduling wise and there shouldn't be any issues for us to get the new season on Paramount+ this fall.

Landman season 2 starring Billy Bob Thornton premieres in November 2025 on Paramount+.