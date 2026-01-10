5 new spinoff shows to get excited for in 2026

Some of your favorite shows will be getting exciting new spinoffs in 2026. With the new year underway, it is hard not to already be looking ahead to the new shows of 2026 to look forward to. Certainly, there are a lot of anticipated new series as well as returning favorites. However, there are also some highly anticipated spinoffs that will keep several hit franchises going.

Some of these shows offer a new avenue for series that are still ongoing, but many welcome fans back into franchises after the original series has come to an end. They offer everything from adventure to drama to sci-fi, while also giving us more of the shows we have fallen in love with.

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - Credit: Steffan Hill/HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Over six years after Game of Thrones ended, the franchise is still going strong. Along with getting a new season of House of the Dragon in 2026, a second spinoff series is about to begin. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be set 100 years before the events of the original series, following hedge knight Duncan the Tall and his trusty squire, Egg.

The show looks to be an interesting departure from the rest of the franchise thus far, perhaps being a smaller-scale story. It is also set in a time in Westeros where magic was basically extinct. As such, there is not likely to be any dragons or sorceresses. While risky, it could make for a riveting, violent, and thrilling medieval-like adventure.

Yellowstone

The Madison

Yellowstone is another series in which the flagship series came to an end, but the franchise shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, this year could see three Yellowstone spinoffs premiering. Luke Grimes will be returning as Kayce Dutton in Y: Marshals, which sees him joining a specialized team of US Marshals. Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly will also return as Rip and Beth, respectively, in a new spinoff.

However, the most intriguing spinoff of the bunch is one that seemingly doesn't include any of the original cast. The Madison follows a New York family who move to Montana to cope with a recent tragedy. It will be interesting to see Taylor Sheridan tackle a story of outsiders in this land, but it is the cast, including Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, that is the most exciting.

Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

NOLA King

Another Taylor Sheridan series is expanding its franchise. Tulsa King recently wrapped its third season with a fourth on the way. However, season 3 also set the stage for a new spinoff show by introducing Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr, a former convict and cellmate of Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone).

Russell was able to get a view of Dwight's operation in Tulsa, inspiring him to return to his home in New Orleans. NOLA King will see Russell reuniting with family, facing old rivals, and trying to stay alive. It will be great to see Jackson headlining his own series, especially after glimpsing the fun performance he is giving as Russell.

THE TESTAMENTS - “First Look” (Disney) CHASE INFINITI

The Testaments

Margaret Atwood followed up her celebrated novel The Handmaid's Tale with a sequel novel, The Testaments. It makes sense then that, as Hulu's acclaimed series based on Atwood's novel came to an end, they also started work on adapting the sequel.

The Testaments is set more than a decade after the events of the original series. It focuses on a number of characters inside and outside Gilead, with the rebellion still going strong. Anne Dowd is back as Aunt Lydia, who narrates the story, and fresh off her acclaimed performance in One Battle After Another, Chase Infinity will play Agnes.

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Vought Rising

After five seasons, The Boys is coming to an end with what promises to be an epic conclusion. However, that doesn't mean the franchise is going away. Along with the success of Gen V, The Boys is getting its own prequel spinoff with Vought Rising. Even more exciting, it will see the return of some popular characters from the original series.

The show will be set in the 1950s and will explore the origins of Vought Industries as well as the early exploits of the sadistic evil supes, Soldier Boy and Stormfront. Both Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash will reprise their roles, while there will be a new ensemble joining them in what is sure to be a wild period piece.