3 Dutton Ranch updates you might have missed about Beth and Rip's Yellowstone spinoff

Yellowstone ended last year after five great seasons on the Paramount Network. Just because Yellowstone ended, though, it doesn't mean that we have seen the last of Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton.

This spring, there's been a lot of Yellowstone news lately with Y: Marshals and 1944, so I thought it would be a good idea to put all the latest updates about the next Yellowstone spinoff in one place. So, let's talk about Dutton Ranch.

Yellowstone spinoff starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser is happening

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly are officially returning for a new Yellowstone spinoff about their characters after all the events of the Yellowstone finale.

That's the first big update! There have been rumors for a long time about this spinoff, but in April, Bloomberg confirmed the Yellowstone spinoff with Reilly and Hauser is officially happening. The series has a working title, allegedly, of Dutton Ranch. We have some more information on that in a minute, but for now, Dutton Ranch is the name.

Dutton Ranch is set to continue the story of Beth and Rip, who moved to their own ranch in Yellowstone's final episodes. It's the beginning of a new era for these characters, but as for what the show is specifically about, we don't know yet.

We also don't know if other Yellowstone characters and cast will be returning for Dutton Ranch, either, but I have to assume that Beth and Rip won't be the only characters returning for this new Yellowstone spinoff.

Dutton Ranch will premiere in November 2025

So, we know that Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly will be returning in a new Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch, and we also know when the new series is going to premiere on Paramount Network and Paramount+.

During the Q1 2025 Paramount earnings call, it was revealed that Dutton Ranch is scheduled to premiere on Paramount Network and stream on Paramount+ in November 2025. We don't have a premiere date yet, but it's great news that Paramount is already confirming its release plans for the new series.

In addition to Dutton Ranch, Paramount also confirmed the premiere windows for other Taylor Sheridan shows, including Tulsa King season 3, Landman season 2, and Mayor of Kingstown season 4.

We also know there are more Yellowstone spinoffs in the works, too, including 1944 and Y: Marshals starring Luke Grimes. Y: Marshals will premiere in early 2026 on CBS.

Dutton Ranch might not actually be the name of the Yellowstone spinoff

Hauser, who will be returning to play Rip Wheeler, told Fox News Digital that Dutton Ranch is, in fact, not the name of the upcoming spinoff. Here's what he said about the name of the series:

"Well, first of all, it's not 'Dutton Ranch.' That's not the name of it."

That seems like an important distinction. Why Paramount is calling the show Dutton Ranch during its Q1 2025 earnings call, if that's not the name of the show, is beyond me. It still feels like a very big update. If it's not called "Dutton Ranch," what is the series going to be called? We'll have to wait a little longer to find out, I guess.

I'm a big fan of Beth & Rip as the spinoff name. With the end of Yellowstone, this is probably the story that fans really want to see continue.

Hauser also shared a little bit of what fans can expect in the spinoff that you better not call Dutton Ranch.

"We can expect the same that we've been doing for the last seven years, Kelly and I going working our a** off trying to create something special."

Regardless of what the name of the series is going to be, fans expect two things right now. First of all, Hauser and Reilly are going to deliver. That's obvious. We saw them in the last five seasons of Yellowstone really bring it on-screen, and I'm sure there's tons of work off-screen and behind-the-scenes that makes that chemistry happen.

Stay tuned for more news about the next Yellowstone spinoff starring Hauser and Reilly! We'll share more updates when we find out more information.