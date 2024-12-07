5 shows like My Lady Jane to give you the fantastical and romantic feels
My Lady Jane is a truly unique series that combines royal court politics, drama, romance, and fantasy all into one! Plus, Jane and Guildford's love starts out as enemies to lovers and also has an element of a forbidden romance to it since he's an Ethian. I mean, where are you truly going to find a show like that?
Unfortunately, you can't. That's what truly made My Lady Jane so special and we're still so mad that Prime Video cancelled the show after only one season. It's amassed quite a following and had really good ratings from viewers and critics. So it's really hard to understand why the streamer decided to cut it short.
So while we miss the series, all we can do is either keep rewatching it or try to find a show that will give us some similar vibes. There isn't one that combines all the things that make the historical fantasy romance special, but the series' on this list have elements of what we love most about it.
A Discovery of Witches
Stream all 3 seasons on Netflix, AMC+, and MGM+
I'd say perhaps the closest series to My Lady Jane on this list would be A Discovery of Witches. Diana Bishop is a powerful witch and Matthew Clairmont a vampire. Different species' are not allowed to form relationships, but these two magical beings fall in love and they don't care about the consequences. And who's in charge of these rules?
The Congregation, which is the governing body of the three races - witches, vampires, and demons. Diana and Matthew fight for their love against the Congregation and other forces, and save each other multiple times. So main couple who fights for their love? Check. Magic? Check. The couple fighting against some sort of authority? Check. Sounds just like My Lady Jane, doesn't it!?
Once Upon a Time
Stream all 7 seasons on Hulu and Disney+
Sticking with the magical element, if that's one of the things you liked about My Lady Jane, then Once Upon a Time is definitely for you! The series is centered around Snow White and Prince Charming who send their daughter, Emma, through a magical wardrobe to our world. Aka the Land Without Magic. This is to help her escape the curse the Evil Queen has placed on the inhabitants of the Enchanted Forest.
She sends them to our world with no memories of who they are. And Emma is the Savior, destined to break the curse 28 years later. OUAT has adventure, romances, magic, and so much more! Especially when it comes to Snow and Charming, you're going to fall in love with their love and the many action-packed adventures they go on to save each other. Just like Jane and Guildford!
The Artful Dodger
Stream season 1 on Hulu, series renewed for season 2
The Artful Dodger is serves as a follow-up story to Oliver Twist and focuses on Jack Dawkins, aka the artful dodger. The historical comedy-drama gives you many My Lady Jane vibes. That includes the central couple, Jack and Lady Belle Fox, that have great chemistry and you can see how they're drawn to each other and grow closer as the episodes go on. There's a little bit of a forbidden romance sort of element as well with Belle being the governor's daughter and her mother not wanting them to be together. The show also has some of the same humor that keeps even dramatic situations in My Lady Jane upbeat.
Shadow and Bone
Stream 2 seasons on Netflix, series cancelled
Shadow and Bone is all about the fantasy, which is what we like to see! Of course there's also a love story thrown in there to tie it all together, and the evil Darkling who has plans of his own. Sort of like the unhinged Princess Mary. Season 1 was a-mazing and draws you in so well! Unfortunately, the second season was a bit of a mess that wasn't as powerful. Even still, the show deserved a second chance at Netflix especially with how popular it became. At least a third season to wrap up the story. Unfortunately, we don't get that and it was cut short like our beloved My Lady Jane. Even still, I think it would be worth your time to check it out.
Bridgerton
Stream 3 seasons on Netflix, renewed for season 4
Last but not least on our list is Bridgerton! If you want a dose of romance, there's plenty of it in this historical drama. Each season of the show is centered around one of the Bridgerton siblings. And I really like that because it keeps the story fresh, but with familiar characters we've already become invested in. Romance, romance, romance is the name of the game here. Plus a good dose of drama too! Bridgerton on Netflix is one of the best shows around, and it will definitely help you get that My Lady Jane fix that you need.